Covid-19: Netcare group increases bed capacity as Gauteng cases soar

Hospital group Netcare says it has substantially increased its Covid-19 bed capacity to assist as many patients as possible as cases increase, especially in Gauteng.



On Friday, the group said that it was continuing to bolster response levels and capacity to render assistance to as many patients as possible during the fast-escalating Covid-19 surge, which is currently being experienced.

"We have substantially increased our Covid-19 bed capacity, contracted more resident medical officers and clinical associates and made every effort to ensure that we have adequate supplies of oxygen, the appropriate medication, as well as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to last us through this surge," Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland said.

He added that they have also implemented additional strict infection prevention and control policies and demand fastidious adherence to these standard operating procedures, which are at all times aligned to the guidelines and protocols issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Department of Health (NDoH).



These interventions come after the Friedland said that the Gauteng has faced unprecedented surge in numbers that was overwhelming the healthcare system.

"Our interventions are at all times aimed at doing the very best we can for all patients seeking care at any of our hospitals or clinics, while ensuring the safety of our frontline staff, doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare workers," he said.

The group said that their clinicians, nursing and management teams will provide the best care available to our patients, but may not, in circumstances where the demand exceeds or overwhelms the capacity, be able to provide all treatment options that may be available in normal, non-pandemic circumstances.

As part of the disaster management planning, Netcare has commissioned Clinical Decision Units at those Gauteng hospitals with emergency departments. This will ease the burden on the emergency department at these hospitals and will enable the stabilisation of patients prior to admission in a war.

He said:

During these uncertain and difficult times, we appreciate the public’s patience and understanding, and I want to assure you that we are working as hard as humanly possible on the frontline to provide the best and safest care we can to our patients during this challenging time.

He emphasised the need for all Covid-19 precautions to be diligently followed, as every person has a responsibility to help "flatten this new curve" to avoid contracting and passing on the virus.

"The best way you can support South Africa is to take Covid-19 extremely seriously and be more cautious than ever," added Friedland.