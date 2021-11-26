36m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 new variant: Scores of Britons flood OR Tambo in desperate rush to get home

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Frustrated British citizens flocked to OR Tambo Airport on Friday attempting to return home.
  • They expressed frustrations after their country put South Africa on its Covid-19 red list.
  • Some travellers were seen taking Covid-19 tests at the airport. 

As scores of frustrated British citizens were desperate to depart South Africa amid news that the UK temporarily banned flights from the country, OR Tambo International Airport was abuzz with activity.

Pushing and pulling trolleys carrying their luggage, they went up and down, looking for the earliest flight to vacate South Africa.

The panic was caused by the sudden declaration by Britain to temporarily ban flights from six African countries, including South Africa, following news of a newly discovered Covid-19 variant identified as B.1.1.529.

Travellers would be required to quarantine upon arrival from South Africa, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

The six countries have been placed on Britain’s red list.

READ | Covid-19: New variant puts SA at risk of global shut-out

The variant has been detected in South Africa. In the past 24-hour reporting cycle, South Africa recorded 2 465 new Covid-19 cases.  

Security guards who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity at the airport said British citizens were desperate to leave.

“Since earlier this morning, they have been asking if they could earlier get a flight back home. Some even shed tears. You could see in their eyes that they are desperate,” said one of the guards.

An employee at the airport explained to a group of British citizens why their flights were cancelled and asked them to remain calm.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please remain calm. Officials will come later to address you. What we have been told is that only British citizens would be allowed to leave South Africa,” the man said.

Some queued at vaccination tents ready for Covid-19 tests.

READ | New Covid-19 variant: Still too early to decide on 'line of action', says Phaahla

Mark Moffett, who holds South African and Britain citizenship said he received an email from British Airways on Friday morning that his flight had been cancelled.

“I saw reports on BBC that Britain has closed its borders for South Africa and five other African countries. Britain is trying to get quarantine hotels for all its citizens returning from the six (identified) countries.  

“This means we will have to quarantine for 10 days in the United Kingdom for £170 per night. I flew from Cape Town yesterday (Thursday) to OR Tambo,” Moffett.

Moffet had initially planned to go home via Kenya.

READ | Covid-19 SA questions UK flight ban amid global alarm over new variant

However, he missed his flight to Nairobi because he had to do a Covid-19 test.

Kerah Browne is another dual citizen living between East London and Britain. She said she was upset at the turn of events.

"I would have been informed a week ago, but no one knew about it. We will only find out later today if British citizens can go home.

"I don’t know if we are required to have Covid-19 tests before entering Britain. If they need us to do tests, I will do so. If we have to pay for our tests, I will do so. I expect them to have a helping hand in this situation. I am lucky that I have family here in South Africa.

"If I was all alone without cash and no one willing to help me, I was going to be stuck here," said Browne.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
or tambo airportgautengjohannesburgcoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
25% - 1360 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
16% - 883 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
59% - 3225 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.25
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
21.66
-1.9%
Rand - Euro
18.35
-2.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-3.3%
Gold
1,800.99
+0.7%
Silver
23.41
-0.8%
Palladium
1,778.50
-4.9%
Platinum
974.00
-2.6%
Brent Crude
82.22
-0.0%
Top 40
62,437
-2.5%
All Share
68,646
-2.7%
Resource 10
64,212
-2.3%
Industrial 25
92,893
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,955
-7.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

2h ago

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo