1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: NHLS blames technical glitch for numbers bungle on Sunday

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A nurse checks medical supplies during a vaccine rollout.
A nurse checks medical supplies during a vaccine rollout.
Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
  • The National Health Laboratory Service said it has recently experienced technical issues with its laboratory information systems.
  • Initially 18 035 new cases of Covid-19 were reported but the total was revised to more than 37 000 new cases.
  • There was a 28.9% positivity rate.  

A technical glitch at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) led to delayed reporting of the Covid-19 test results on Sunday evening.

It added its engineers, together with service providers, identified the problem and managed to fully restore the service in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"We are monitoring the system very closely while ensuring that such bottlenecks do not occur," it said. 

It added some Covid-19 surveillance data may take longer to reflect on the national list.

On 24 November, retrospective Covid-19 antigen tests were reported by the NICD "to fill in gaps that existed." The institute added 18 586 antigens tests, 868 of which were positive. 

READ MORE | ANC encourages South Africans to vaccinate, wishes Ramaphosa well after he tested positive for Covid-19

South African health authorities said on Sunday the spread of Covid-19 and the new variant Omicron had slowed, while experts were positive about the relatively low rate of hospitalisations.

The majority of new cases, as of Sunday, are from Gauteng (42%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (16%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. 

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested is 28.9% which is higher than Saturday (16.4%).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
national health laboratory servicehealthcoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA steward Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
17% - 201 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
54% - 623 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
28% - 327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.20
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.05
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,786.34
+0.2%
Silver
22.36
+0.8%
Palladium
1,757.96
-0.1%
Platinum
937.01
-1.0%
Brent Crude
75.15
+1.0%
Top 40
65,283
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,084
+0.2%
Industrial 25
94,811
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,014
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo