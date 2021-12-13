Covid-19: NHLS blames technical glitch for numbers bungle on Sunday

The National Health Laboratory Service said it has recently experienced technical issues with its laboratory information systems.

Initially 18 035 new cases of Covid-19 were reported but the total was revised to more than 37 000 new cases.

There was a 28.9% positivity rate.

A technical glitch at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) led to delayed reporting of the Covid-19 test results on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, the NICD initially reported 18 035 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, but the total had actually increased to more than 37 000 to account for the positive tests not previously reported. The glitch meant the numbers weren't counted properly. The NICD explained: "The technical challenges, which coincided with IT security upgrades, affected NHLS daily production and led to Covid-19 test results delay," it said in a statement on Monday.

It added its engineers, together with service providers, identified the problem and managed to fully restore the service in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"We are monitoring the system very closely while ensuring that such bottlenecks do not occur," it said.

It added some Covid-19 surveillance data may take longer to reflect on the national list.

On 24 November, retrospective Covid-19 antigen tests were reported by the NICD "to fill in gaps that existed." The institute added 18 586 antigens tests, 868 of which were positive.

READ MORE | ANC encourages South Africans to vaccinate, wishes Ramaphosa well after he tested positive for Covid-19

South African health authorities said on Sunday the spread of Covid-19 and the new variant Omicron had slowed, while experts were positive about the relatively low rate of hospitalisations.

The majority of new cases, as of Sunday, are from Gauteng (42%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (16%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.



The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested is 28.9% which is higher than Saturday (16.4%).