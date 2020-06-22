45m ago

Covid-19: Nine driving licence testing centres closed in Cape Town

Tammy Petersen
(File)
(File)
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • The buildings are being deep cleaned.
  • Those who have learner and driving licence tests scheduled during the closure will be contacted.
  • The Western Cape is home to 52.9% of those who have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Nine driving licence testing centres have been closed until further notice due to Covid-19, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

"The buildings are being deep cleaned and operations will resume as soon as this is done, and sufficient staff members are available to resume their duties," traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said.

Testing centres in Parow, Brackenfell, Hillstar, Bellrail, Gallows Hill, Fish Hoek, Kuils River, Somerset West and Gordon’s Bay have been closed.

"These are challenging times and while every effort is being made to avoid the transmission of the virus at our facilities through a range of measures that have been implemented – there are no guarantees against Covid-19 exposure," she said.

"Persons whose learner and driving licence tests have been impacted by the closures will be contacted by the respective driving licence testing centre for alternative test dates."

According to the most recent figures released by the national health department on Sunday, the Western Cape was home to 52.9% of those infected with the novel coronavirus, or 51 441 out of 97 302 nationally.


