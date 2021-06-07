Covid-19: Nine Northern Cape schools to reopen, 2 remain closed due to rising cases

The Northern Cape has recorded an increase in the Covid-19 cases in schools.

Eleven schools were closed due to the infections.

Nine schools have reopened.

Nine Northern Cape schools will reopen on Monday after a surge in Covid-19 cases prompted them to close their doors.

However, another two affected schools will remain closed, according to the Northern Cape education department.

The department has recorded an increase in Covid-19 infections in schools for four consecutive weeks - 348 cases were recorded last week. Fifty-two of the cases were among teacher, 276 were among pupils and 20 were among support staff.

"[It] is evident that our schools are mirrors of the rising infection rate in our communities," the department said in a statement. "We call on all school communities to work with us to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic."

"Parents must ensure that they limit the movement and social interaction of their children in and around their communities. It places a massive burden on our schools when learners are the carriers of the coronavirus and transmit the virus through their interactions with other learners, educators and members of the community."

"The Department of Education is working with the Department of Health to act swiftly where cases are reported to ensure the health and safety of our educators, learners and support staff at schools. School communities must adhere to the Covid-19 protocols at all times. All of us should wear our masks, wash and sanitize our hands regularly and maintain social distancing. The department continues to monitor and assess the situation in our schools regularly to provide adequate support where needed," the statement read.

