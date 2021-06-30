25m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: No data to assess J&J jab's efficacy against Delta variant, Parliament hears

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parliament has heard an update on the vaccine situation.
Parliament has heard an update on the vaccine situation.
Getty Images
  • The health department says there is no data yet to assess the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the Delta variant.
  • Other vaccines, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have shown great effectiveness against the variant.
  • South Africa's vaccination plans were detailed during a briefing to Parliament on Wednesday night.

With the highly infectious Delta variant becoming dominant in South Africa, the health department says there is no data yet to assess the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine against it.

However, its deputy director-general, Anban Pillay, said several other vaccines have shown great effectiveness against the variant.

READ | Covid-19: Nelson Mandela Bay emerges as a hotspot in Eastern Cape - again

On Wednesday night, Pillay briefed Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health on the department's vaccine rollout programme.

"Delta is now rapidly becoming the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in many countries around the world, including South Africa. There is now good evidence that Delta is more transmissible than previously circulating viruses and other variants of concern and interest," he said.

South Africa is in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19 infections and Gauteng is responsible for roughly two thirds of the country's cases. The emergence of the Delta variant in the country is particularly of concern because it is more transmissible than earlier variants.

READ | World bank announces deal to fund production of 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in SA

Pillay added:

There is some reduction in neutralisation with convalescent serum collected post-beta infection, raising concerns about potential for re-infection in SA. Vaccine effectiveness data from the UK suggest good protection against symptomatic disease, and very high levels of protection against hospitalization, after two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. No data for J&J.

It was expected the J&J vaccine would perform similar to AstraZeneca, he said, adding the department was still awaiting studies on it.

Pillay added vaccines could only be considered for procurement after registration by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

READ | Airlines stop flights, take action amid harsher lockdown

"The Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines also advises the minister on selection of vaccines, procurement and use of the vaccines. The Sahpra has to date approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine, Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently being rolled out. The SAHPRA is currently reviewing the data relating to the Sinovac, Sinopharm and Sputnik vaccines with the view of registering the vaccines," he said.

South Africa expects around 30 million of the J&J vaccines which will be produced locally.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johnson&johnsonvaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The ConCourt sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt. The ruling was:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Just
33% - 866 votes
Extreme
3% - 82 votes
Not enough
63% - 1645 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun 2021

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.28
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.93
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,771.06
+0.6%
Silver
26.13
+1.4%
Palladium
2,782.00
+3.7%
Platinum
1,078.23
+0.5%
Brent Crude
74.76
+0.1%
Top 40
60,162
-0.6%
All Share
66,249
-0.5%
Resource 10
63,234
-0.5%
Industrial 25
87,228
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,103
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

3h ago

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

10h ago

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun 2021

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun 2021

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun 2021

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo