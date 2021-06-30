Covid-19: No data to assess J&J jab's efficacy against Delta variant, Parliament hears

The health department says there is no data yet to assess the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the Delta variant.

Other vaccines, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have shown great effectiveness against the variant.

South Africa's vaccination plans were detailed during a briefing to Parliament on Wednesday night.

With the highly infectious Delta variant becoming dominant in South Africa, the health department says there is no data yet to assess the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine against it.



However, its deputy director-general, Anban Pillay, said several other vaccines have shown great effectiveness against the variant.

On Wednesday night, Pillay briefed Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health on the department's vaccine rollout programme.

"Delta is now rapidly becoming the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in many countries around the world, including South Africa. There is now good evidence that Delta is more transmissible than previously circulating viruses and other variants of concern and interest," he said.

South Africa is in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19 infections and Gauteng is responsible for roughly two thirds of the country's cases. The emergence of the Delta variant in the country is particularly of concern because it is more transmissible than earlier variants.

Pillay added:

There is some reduction in neutralisation with convalescent serum collected post-beta infection, raising concerns about potential for re-infection in SA. Vaccine effectiveness data from the UK suggest good protection against symptomatic disease, and very high levels of protection against hospitalization, after two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. No data for J&J.

It was expected the J&J vaccine would perform similar to AstraZeneca, he said, adding the department was still awaiting studies on it.

Pillay added vaccines could only be considered for procurement after registration by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

"The Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines also advises the minister on selection of vaccines, procurement and use of the vaccines. The Sahpra has to date approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine, Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine.



"The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently being rolled out. The SAHPRA is currently reviewing the data relating to the Sinovac, Sinopharm and Sputnik vaccines with the view of registering the vaccines," he said.

South Africa expects around 30 million of the J&J vaccines which will be produced locally.