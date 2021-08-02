50m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: No strings attached to donation of millions of Pfizer vaccines, says US govt

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A health worker draws from a vial of the Pfizer vaccine.
A health worker draws from a vial of the Pfizer vaccine.
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
  • On Sunday, the acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi, welcomed a consignment of 2.8 million Pfizer vaccine doses at the OR Tambo International Airport, that were donated by the US. The next batch of 5.6 million doses is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
  • US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, said the donation would strengthen the existing health partnership with South Africa. 
  • On Monday, Nuland visited the site where the vaccines are being stored. 

The United States government says there are no strings attached to its recent donation of millions of Pfizer vaccines to South Africa.

On Monday, the US' Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, visited the facility in Johannesburg housing the vaccines donated by the US to the country. 

On Sunday the acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi welcomed a consignment of 2.8 million Pfizer vaccine doses at OR Tambo International Airport, donated by the US. The next batch of 5.6 million doses is expected to arrive on Tuesday.  

Adriaan Basson | Why I chose to be vaccinated

"[We are here] to welcome and announce 5.6 million doses of Pfizer donated by the American people to the people of South Africa with no strings attached and we do this because as President Biden has said, none of us is safe till all of us are safe," Nuland said. 

Nuland said that this donation would strengthen the existing health partnership with South Africa.

 

"Now we are also getting into business with South Africa in the production of vaccines first for Covid-19 but also so we can be ready for the next pandemic that comes our way, with the US and other international donor investment in Aspen Pharmacare, where we can finish and fill vaccine vials and ideally this will over time not only make all South Africans safe but enable vaccinations all over the continent," she said. 

Nuland also reiterated that the US supported the Trips waiver, which will suspend intellectual property (IP) protection for Covid-19 vaccines, as previously stated by US President Joe Bidden. 

READ | Covid-19: Get vaccinated and Wimpy will give you a free filter coffee

Nuland was joined by Dr Nicholas Crisp, the deputy director-general at the National Department of Health, who said that the timing of this donation could not have been better.

Crisp said:

We have managed to gear up our vaccination programme where we are currently able to do at least one million doses every three days, but we have not had the vaccines to enable us to get to that speed. We do have the capacity to do even better than that, and this donation is huge at a time when we are now able to move it into the community and vaccinate.

The vaccines are being kept at DSV healthcare facility, and according to managing director Anthony Diack, the facility has the capacity to house 6.5 million doses. 

READ | Is it your ethical duty to get vaccinated? We ask the experts

"Our role is that we receive the vaccines from the inbound shipments from overseas. We store them and send some supplies down to the testing labs in Bloemfontein, and then we wait for the orders.

"We then get the orders from the department of health, and they tell us how many vaccines, ... and where they want the vaccines delivered. We will then pick it and package it into the correct packaging and deliver it to the correct vaccine sites," said Diack.

Nuland will also be visiting Botswana, Tanzania, and Niger.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pfizermmamoloko kubayigautengjohannesburgusdiplomacyvaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
47% - 5351 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 4899 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 1212 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.47
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.09
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.17
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,813.02
-0.1%
Silver
25.40
-0.4%
Palladium
2,674.39
+0.5%
Platinum
1,055.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
75.41
+0.4%
Top 40
62,704
0.0%
All Share
68,823
0.0%
Resource 10
70,527
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,739
0.0%
Financial 15
12,915
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Wayde van Niekerk 5th in 400m SF, fails to qualify...

3h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 10: Wayde van Niekerk 5th in 400m SF, fails to qualify for final
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

3h ago

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

6h ago

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

17h ago

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

01 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

31 Jul

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

31 Jul

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

31 Jul

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have...

31 Jul

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'
Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai...

31 Jul

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated
SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo

31 Jul

SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo
Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare

31 Jul

Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo