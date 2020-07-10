55m ago

Covid-19: North West Health MEC in isolation after contact with late MEC Gordon Kegakilwe

Canny Maphanga
North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha
North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha
PHOTO: Rapula Mancai
  • The North West Health MEC is in isolation, but he has no symptoms of Covid-19.
  • He was in contact with Cogta MEC Gordon Kegakilwe who died after a short Covid-19 battle.
  • Premier Job Mokgoro and MEC Saliva Molapisi have also tested positive.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha is in isolation after he was in contact with Cogta MEC Gordon Kegakilwe, who died after a short Covid-19 battle, but he has no symptoms.

"I am a contact of all the three members of the executive council affected by Covid-19. As a precaution, I am now in isolation with no symptoms and continue to do my work virtually. I will take a test on Friday," he said in a provincial Covid-19 update on Thursday.

Kegakilwe died on Monday, following a "short and serious illness".

ALSO READ | North West, Dlamini-Zuma bid farewell to 'well-rounded activist' MEC Gordon Kegakilwe

A day before he died, he was admitted to Vryburg Private Hospital and oxygen was administered. It was decided to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp the following morning.

"I am saddened by the passing of the MEC, Gordon Kegakilwe. I can confirm that MEC Kegakilwe was admitted with Covid pneumonia at Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen; and a decision was taken to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp.

"He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance and upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered cardiac arrest and despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life. I wish to pass my condolences to the Kegakilwe family, his friends, colleagues and comrades," Sambatha said.

Kegakilwe was laid to rest on Friday morning.

READ | North West Cogta MEC Gordon Kegakilwe dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Sambatha also noted that Premier Job Mokgoro and Public Works and Roads MEC Saliva Molapisi also tested positive.

"The department wishes them a speedy recovery. Contact tracing of all the cases, including contacts with affected members of the executive council, has started and are at advanced stage," he said.

