35m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Northern Cape to start vaccinating healthcare staff next week

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Around 14 000 Northern Cape healthcare workers will be vaccinated over the next month.
Around 14 000 Northern Cape healthcare workers will be vaccinated over the next month.
Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto
  • Around 14 000 Northern Cape healthcare workers will be vaccinated over the next two months.
  • The vaccination programme will start in Kimberley, before moving to other areas of the province.
  • Almost 250 health department staff have already received training ahead of the vaccine rollout plan.

Around 14 000 healthcare workers will be vaccinated at 15 vaccine sites from next week, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said on Thursday.

Saul unveiled the province's Covid-19 vaccine plan to the media during a briefing on Thursday.

South Africa took delivery of one million doses of the vaccine on Monday.

The vaccine was produced under licence from AstraZeneca by the Serum Institute of India.

READ | You can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine - here's how

The Northern Cape expects to take delivery of the 14 000 doses of the Covishield vaccine between Sunday and Tuesday, said Saul.

The delivery will be made in vehicles fitted with trackers and escorted by security guards and police officers, in line with national protocols.

The vaccination programme will start at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley, with the immunisation of around 2 000 healthcare workers on 10 February.

Vaccinations

Around 1 000 healthcare workers at Dr Harry Surtie Hospital in Upington will receive their vaccinations next - from 12 February.

Thereafter, vaccinations will take place at district hospitals in Springbok, Kuruman and De Aar before moving to other facilities in the province.

Saul expects the first phase of vaccinations to be completed by the end of March.

"Access to the vaccine remains our highest priority," Saul said.

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa drops alcohol sale ban, opens beaches, changes curfew

He added that 245 healthcare workers and department staff had already received training in the vaccination process.

Saul said the province was already preparing for the third wave, despite having experience a delayed first wave of cases.

He explained the province had reached the peak of its first wave in September, weeks after the rest of the country. The second wave had followed close on its heels, running from December to January.

However, the province's mortality rate remains significantly lower than the national average, something Saul attributes to a large investment in the province's healthcare system.

The province had reallocated around R500 million to the health department.

The province created an additional 3 300 Covid-19 beds, purchased 75 new vehicles, and appointed over 400 staff members, Saul said.

"Compared to other provinces, we're doing very well… But we're not out of the woods as yet. We must prepare for the third wave."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
northern capecoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4298 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 2013 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3865 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.03
(-0.99)
ZAR/GBP
20.56
(-0.85)
ZAR/EUR
18.03
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.46
(-0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.39)
Gold
1812.67
(-1.15)
Silver
26.46
(-1.32)
Platinum
1086.00
(-1.14)
Brent Crude
58.62
(+1.74)
Palladium
2267.50
(-0.04)
All Share
63795.74
(+1.25)
Top 40
58524.48
(+1.20)
Financial 15
12095.45
(+2.07)
Industrial 25
86671.27
(+0.83)
Resource 10
60822.68
(+1.43)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo