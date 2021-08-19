27m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Not a single vaccinated healthcare worker in Limpopo died during third wave - health dept

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
(Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
  • The Limpopo health department said none of its vaccinated healthcare worker had died during the third wave. 
  • Covid-19 vaccination rates have slumped across the country over the last few weeks. 
  • The department added it was too early to revise its vaccine targets.

The Limpopo health department said not a single Covid-19 vaccinated healthcare worker died during the third wave.  

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba added she believed this would help vaccine-hesitant people get the jab. 

"The Limpopo health department can confirm they have not lost any of their healthcare workers in the current wave, who were vaccinated. We had reports in the previous wave. This time, there has been no report. Vaccines save lives."

For a few weeks, the country's vaccination drive smashed inoculation targets, with up to 250 000 people per day being vaccinated against Covid-19. However, it has hit a slump over the last three weeks, with an average of around 175 000 vaccines administered daily, and many sites sitting empty.  

While the country has no shortage of vaccines, what are missing are people walking into vaccination sites to get the jab.  

Currently, vaccinations are open for people aged 35 and above.

It is expected to open soon for those 18 and above. 

A survey released on Wednesday, which was conducted by the University of Johannesburg and Human Sciences Research Council, indicated vaccine hesitancy was predominately prevalent among young people.  

Overall vaccine acceptance, according to the report, stood at 72%.

In the 18 to 24 age cohort, acceptance levels stood at 55%, while in the 25 to 34 cohort, acceptance was at 66% and 78% for those aged 35 to 54.

READ | Healthcare workers in the third wave: 'We are living in the shadows of death'

Ramathuba said the findings were similar to what the province was facing.

Since the window period opened for the 35-year-old cohort, vaccinations in the province have slowed down. 

"The last couple of weeks have seen the Covid-19 vaccination drive hit a slump," she added.

Ramathuba said the province had vaccinated 70% of its targeted population in the over 60 age group, but was struggling to reach the same numbers in the other age cohorts. 

"The 35 to 49 age group is one area that we thought we would not have any problems. But they are not showing up to vaccination stations. There is still a lot of vaccine hesitancy. We have come up with our strategies as to how can we work on that."

One of the strategies, she added, was taking the vaccines to people.

"With older people, having the vaccine sites at hospitals was not a problem - that is where they usually go because they are sickly. Young people never go to hospitals, so maybe we need to take the vaccines to them."

Ramathuba said the province had started vaccinating people at their workplaces in the farming and tourism industry.

"Some people want to be vaccinated - but, when the sites are open, they are at work. When they finish at work, sites are closed."

She added strategies, which helped in the older age cohorts, were not working with young people. 

READ | 80% of South Africans may have had Covid-19, Discovery says

"What helped with the older age groups was mobilisation by religious leaders and community leaders. The young age groups are less likely to listen to religious leaders. They will tell you that they do their own research and are seeing things on social media. This is where the fake news comes in."

Targets 

The national health department plans to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by the end of the year. Currently, only about 12% are vaccinated.  

Department spokesperson Popo Maja said vaccine hesitancy was worrying, but it was too early to push targets back.   

"As much as we are concerned about the current vaccine uptake, it is too early to think about revising the targets. Hence, we are embarking on demand creation activities to encourage eligible people to vaccinate to protect themselves and their loved ones."

He added the department was trying to fight vaccine hesitancy.

"The government, in collaboration with various stakeholders, is working hard to identify some of the major contributing factors to the slow uptake of vaccines in order to use the relevant strategies to address this challenge."

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
phophi ramathubapolokwanelimpopohealthcoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
62% - 4062 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
21% - 1357 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 740 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 387 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
15.03
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.62
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,778.69
-0.5%
Silver
23.22
-1.2%
Palladium
2,429.89
+0.3%
Platinum
993.17
-0.6%
Brent Crude
68.23
-1.2%
Top 40
61,609
0.0%
All Share
67,906
0.0%
Resource 10
67,089
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,421
0.0%
Financial 15
14,077
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo