1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Not all schools were able to reopen for matrics in Gauteng, Lesufi says

Sesona Ngqakamba
iStock
  • The Gauteng Department of Education says it is concerned about the level absenteeism for matrics.
  • 2 099 schools in the province have been affected by Covid-19 cases so far.
  • Schools that haven't yet opened have been hampered by Covid-19 decontamination procedures and acts of vandalism, among other things.

Not all schools in Gauteng were able to open for returning Grade 12 pupils this week. 

According to a presentation by Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi during the weekly Provincial Coronavirus Command Council (PCCC) update on Friday, 598 public schools with Grade 12 reopened, while 24 remained closed.

Meanwhile, for the special schools category, 35 of them were able to be opened and seven remained closed.

The presentation also stipulated that 352 independent ordinary schools opened and 85 could not.

READ | It could take 3 years to catch up on work cut from 2020 curriculum, says Motshekga

Lesufi said those schools that had not opened were affected by, among others, Covid-19 cases and were being decontaminated while others by acts of vandalism and theft.

Lesufi was providing an update on the status of schools since they opened for Grade 12 pupils on 3 August after a four week long recess was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago.

Break

Grade 12 pupils were allowed a week's break, while those in Grade 7 stayed at home for two weeks and were expected back next week.

All other grades were expected return from 24 August, according to the amended school calendar.  

Lesufi said the department was pleased with where the growth of the attendance rate, having started at 56% on Monday before moving up to 76% by Wednesday. 

He added that the department was, however, also concerned about children not attending school and urged them to register for online learning so that they could catch up on the work they've missed. 

By Wednesday, 78% of teachers had reported for duty. 

Lesufi reported that as of Wednesday, 5 August, 2 099 schools were affected by Covid-19 - 714 being pupils and 1 671 teachers having tested positive. 

The provincial department had, at this stage, received applications from 3 699 teachers indicating they wanted to leave the system due to age. Of those, 2 631 were approved and 200 declined. 

This leaves the department with 6 747 posts for substitutes to fill in for teachers with co-morbidities.

Lesufi also said that at least 166 649 pupils received their meals through the National School Nutrition Programme between 27 to 31 July, adding that as of Monday, 42 000 pupils were transported by scholar transport. 

The department said all personal protective equipment for the remaining grades to return from 24 August would be delivered just before the dates.

Related Links
Covid-19: Grade Rs recording lowest attendance at Gauteng schools - Lesufi
Gauteng divided into four medical clusters to curb the spread of Covid-19
DA wants Gauteng education dept to shut down schools in Diepsloot
Read more on:
panyaza le­sufijohannesburgeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
43% - 603 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
42% - 586 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
15% - 214 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.59
(-1.05)
ZAR/GBP
22.96
(-0.28)
ZAR/EUR
20.72
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
12.60
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.65)
Gold
2029.00
(-1.89)
Silver
27.91
(-6.18)
Platinum
955.00
(-4.30)
Brent Crude
45.10
(-0.18)
Palladium
2119.01
(-4.48)
All Share
56757.73
(-1.56)
Top 40
52435.65
(-1.72)
Financial 15
9897.96
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
74671.49
(-1.98)
Resource 10
58948.78
(-1.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo