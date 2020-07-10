14m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Not enough studies in Africa - scientist leading SA's first vaccine trial

Canny Maphanga
  • Prominent scientist Professor Shabir Madhi is of the view that there aren't enough clinical trials in Africa.
  • Madhi said there was absolutely no interest on the part of the University of Oxford to search out South Africa to do a vaccine study.
  • He pointed out that South Africans themselves approached the University of Oxford to include the country in the clinical development plan.

The prominent scientist leading South Africa's first Covid-19 vaccine trial, Professor Shabir Madhi, says there should rather be a discussion on the fact that not enough studies are being done in Africa, instead of criticism about "possibly using Africans as guinea pigs".

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Africa, he pointed out, constitutes 17% of the world population.

"The criticism right now should not be about possibly using Africans as guinea pigs. We need to understand that less than 2.5% of all clinical trials that are done globally are done in Africa - which constitutes 17% of the world population.

"If anything, there [aren't] enough clinical trials being done in Africa to understand how therapeutics, including vaccines, work [in an] African context because there is very little financial incentive on [the] part of industry to actually conduct these sort of studies in Africa," Madhi said in a virtual briefing on Thursday.

He added that the discussion needed to be flipped on its head because "there [aren't] enough studies being done in Africa to inform us as to how well these therapeutics, including vaccines, would work in the local context."

Madhi was a panellist on the World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa online press briefing on Covid-19 and vaccine development in Africa.

READ | Wits announces SA's first Covid-19 vaccine trial, first participants to be enrolled this week

The Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University, who is the director of the South Africa Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit, is leading South Africa's first Covid-19 vaccine trial. Two thousand participants are to be enrolled as part of the trial, which aims to find the vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 infection, which is the virus that causes Covid-19.

"The timing on when we would get results [on the vaccine] would be sooner. The reason for that is due to the really high rate of transmission that is currently occurring in South Africa.

"So, we would be able to determine whether the vaccine works when we've approximately got up to 42 cases of Covid-19 that has occurred in participants and we anticipate that this would likely occur in November or December this year," he said.

Professor Shabir Madhi
Professor Shabir Madhi

Madhi added that South Africans themselves approached the University of Oxford to include the country as part of the clinical development plan.

"To clarify... there was absolutely no interest on the part of the University of Oxford to search out South Africa to do a vaccine study. In fact it was South Africans who approached the University of Oxford to determine whether they would be willing to include South Africa as part of the clinical development plan.

"The funding of the study is also not coming from the University of Oxford, but rather from the South African Medical Research Council and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation," he said.

On 9 July, South Africa had 238 339 positive cases of Covid-19, 113 061 recoveries and 3 720 deaths.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
'There isn’t much merit from a scientific perspective in banning smoking' - top scientist
Covid-19: SA will probably experience 3 to 4 spikes into 2022, says top scientist
OPINION | South Africa's Covid-19 strategy needs updating: here's why and how
Read more on:
witscoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat at a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 2007 votes
No, but I plan to
15% - 2192 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 10264 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
19.04
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.68)
Gold
1803.23
(-0.02)
Silver
18.64
(-0.07)
Platinum
837.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1966.00
(+0.61)
All Share
55643.85
(-0.26)
Top 40
51387.23
(-0.29)
Financial 15
10398.33
(+0.57)
Industrial 25
76589.20
(-1.08)
Resource 10
52847.81
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

56m ago

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo