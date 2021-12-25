Covid-19 nothing to trifle with this Christmas: Here's how some will celebrate

Another less than traditional Christmas is on the cards amid the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is how some Cape Town families will be spending the special day.

Premier Alan Winde is planning to have a close family-only gathering and will keep festivities outside as far as possible.



"This is because the scientific advice is to keep any gatherings small, short and outside, and to protect your family bubble. Keeping it outside is really important because it allows for lots of good ventilation and fresh air, which is also advised by scientists," he said,

And what's on the menu?

"My family don't like my turkey. But we will have gammon, lamb and veg. I will make the Christmas cake low GI, especially for a diabetic."

He urged the public to get vaccinated, wear masks, keep gatherings small, short and outside and practise good hygiene, including staying home if you are sick.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will be celebrating Christmas at his mother-in-law's place, with his family and mom there too.



"I will be cooking a beef fillet on the braai. I've already got it. I'll also try to make a nice pepper sauce with it," he said.

"I love traditional Christmas fruit cake, but no one else likes it so I buy the small one from Woolies, and that will be pudding."

Regardless of faith, the message this season is one of love and generosity.

"The festive season is usually the time we all spend together, and while increasing Covid-19 vaccinations have provided a measure of protection, we must encourage greater vaccination and continue to be mindful of safety protocols to ensure we continue to keep our city and country open."

Capetonians will, however, be pulling out all the stops to make this Christmas enjoyable.

Pastor Charles George will be arranging a meal for Delft residents who have lost loved ones or are going to be alone this Christmas.

"We will be spending our Christmas day with those who either lost their partners to Covid-19 or are single parents. We are going all out with all the bells and whistles to make their day special," said George.

The 20 guests will be treated to a three-course Christmas meal with all the trimmings.

Thereafter, the George family will have a late supper with immediate family.

Wendy Titus and her family will again not continue their tradition of inviting one or two children form a local children's home to spend Christmas with them in Athlone, owing to the pandemic.



"We've been carrying out this tradition for the past five Christmases since my sister came up with the suggestion one Sunday at lunchtime, to which we all agreed. Just to see the kids enjoy the foods and their Christmas gifts was pure joy," she said.

Last year there was no big family Christmas lunch, but this year the closest family will be getting together for lunch.

"Christmas is not Christmas without family," Wendy's sister Merlin said.

"Last year's one was very dull because we weren't with family. We had to wish each other over a video call and showcase our food like that."

The leg of lamb, gammon, corned tongue and other meat had already been prepared on Friday.

"But my famous trifle is what we all are looking forward to," Wendy said.

"This year three trifles will be made. We are quite a big family, and the kids are always asking that I make more than one. I'm definitely the trifle queen."

Unemployment means the Solomons family from Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain will not be able to celebrate Christmas the same way they have in the past.



They will by going to church and thereafter, will spend the day at home having a braai and salads.

"My wife and I recently celebrated our 40th wedding [anniversary] and that took quite a bit of money from our pockets. We decided to just be at home this year with our kids and keep it nice and chilled," Albert Solomons said.

The family said this year would be without all the usual trimmings because their children were unemployed for a very long time due to the pandemic.

They only recently started working.

"My wife and I are pensioners. We weren't able to buy all the fancy foods we usually have, but we are grateful we will be spending the day together as a family. We have lots to be thankful for."





Tamsin Metelerkamp from Pinelands will be celebrating with her father, two brothers, sister and grandmothers. Her father's girlfriend and her mother will also be joining.

The family has been keeping their circle of contacts small in the lead-up to Christmas and have been sanitising, as "usual".

They will trade gifts in the morning before digging into their Christmas feast.

She will be making the trifle for dessert, as she does every year.

Hers consists of jelly, mixed fruit, homemade custard, sponge cake, cream and chocolate shavings.

Granny Maureen always worries that someone will choke on the coin in the Christmas pudding and finds it unfair that only one person gets it.

"So at Christmas she will always sneak coins under everyone's plate in place of the Christmas pudding coin, so everyone gets one and no one chokes," Metelerkamp said.

