Covid-19: Number of cases in the Western Cape surpasses first wave peak

Third-wave infections in the Western Cape have surpassed the first wave peak.

Active cases have grown by more than 5 000 week-on-week.

The province experienced an increase of 39% in reported infections in the last week.

Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape have surpassed the number of infections recorded in the province during the first Covid-19 wave.

Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape health department, said during a digital briefing on Thursday that the province was experiencing a surge in cases and that there were more than 18 000 active cases.

Cases in the province climbed by more than 5 248 (39%) in the last week. There is a 51% week-on-week increase, with a higher increase in rural areas, he said.

Cloete added:

Case numbers are increasing rapidly now, and we are currently seeing an average of 1 430 new diagnoses each day.

Hospital admissions and deaths also increased, he added.



Models no longer applicable

A total of 1 853 people have been admitted to hospital for Covid-19, and the week-on-week increase in admissions is almost 20%.

He said:

Admissions are increasing with an average of 135 new admissions per day. Deaths have also increased now, with around 25 deaths each day.

The third wave is currently climbing along the same slope as the second wave.



While models initially predicted that the third wave would be milder than the second one, the introduction of the Delta variant to the country meant the models were no longer applicable, Professor Mary-Ann Davies, a public health specialist from the Western Cape health department, said.

Health officials now expect the third wave to be as severe, if not worse, than the second wave.