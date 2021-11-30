1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Omicron variant could outcompete Delta, says NICD scientist

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An NICD scientist says the Omicron variant could outcompete Delta.
An NICD scientist says the Omicron variant could outcompete Delta.
Getty Images
  • The acting executive director of the NICD says the newly discovered Omicron variant may displace the Delta variant.
  • The NICD added scientists will know within a few weeks to what extent Omicron can evade immunity gained by the vaccine rollout.
  • The detection of the Omicron variant was announced last week.

The Omicron coronavirus variant, identified in South Africa, could be the most likely candidate to displace the highly contagious Delta variant, the director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

The discovery of Omicron has caused global alarm, with countries limiting travel from southern Africa for fear it could spread quickly even in vaccinated populations, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying it carries a high risk of infection surges.

"We thought what will outcompete Delta? That has always been the question, in terms of transmissibility at least … perhaps this particular variant is the variant," Adrian Puren, the acting executive director of the NICD, told Reuters.

If Omicron proves even more transmissible than the Delta variant, it could lead to a sharp spike in infections that could put pressure on hospitals.

Puren said scientists should know within four weeks to what extent Omicron can evade the immunity generated by vaccines or prior infection, and whether it led to worse clinical symptoms than other variants.

Anecdotal accounts by doctors, who have treated South African Covid-19 patients, said Omicron appeared to be producing mild symptoms, including a dry cough, fever and night sweats, but experts have cautioned against drawing firm conclusions.

ALSO READ | Omicron: New Covid-19 variant sparks fresh 'vaccine apartheid' outrage

Puren said it was too early to say whether Omicron was displacing Delta in South Africa, since local scientists have only produced 87 sequences of it so far.

But the fact that cases have started to rise rapidly, especially in Gauteng, is a sign some displacement might already be happening.

Delta drove a third wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa that peaked at more than 26 000 cases per day in early July. Omicron is expected to trigger a fourth wave, with daily infections seen topping 10 000 by the end of the week from around 2 270 on Monday.

A clinical microbiologist at the NICD, Anne von Gottberg, said it looked like infections were rising throughout the country.

On Monday, an NICD presentation a flagged a large number of Covid-19 admissions among infants aged under two years as an area of concern.

But Von Gottberg cautioned against linking that with Omicron just yet.

She said:

It looks like in fact some of those admissions might have started before the emergence of Omicron. We are also seeing that there was an increase in influenza cases just in the last month or so, and so we need to be really careful to look at the other respiratory infections.

"We are looking at the data very, very carefully, but at the moment I'm not too sure that we can link it definitively to Omicron."

South Africa has been praised for alerting the global scientific community and WHO so quickly to Omicron - a brave move given the damage that travel restrictions imposed by multiple countries, including Britain, will do to its important tourism sector.

The country has reported close to three million Covid-19 infections during the pandemic and more than 89 000 deaths, the most on the African continent. 

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicdcoronavirushealth
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 4928 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 1991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.93
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
21.18
+1.7%
Rand - Euro
18.03
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
+1.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.2%
Gold
1,774.48
-0.6%
Silver
22.84
-0.3%
Palladium
1,738.71
-3.4%
Platinum
940.89
-2.6%
Brent Crude
73.44
+1.0%
Top 40
64,064
+0.7%
All Share
70,475
+0.7%
Resource 10
67,251
+2.6%
Industrial 25
93,123
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,591
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo