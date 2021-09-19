35m ago

Covid-19: One million people in Eastern Cape fully vaccinated

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
Teachers and support staff queue in front of the vaccination center at Livingstone Hospital. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile)
  • One million people in the Eastern Cape have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
  • The provincial health department said at least 62% of those fully vaccinated are 60 and older.
  • The department says the vaccination drive is being expanded to the province's far-flung areas.

The Eastern Cape has vaccinated more than one million people against Covid-19, the provincial Department of Health said on Sunday.

At least 1 002 813 people have been fully vaccinated, with 62% of them aged 60 and older.

"Of the vaccinated population, about 43 385 health workers have received their jabs," the department said.

The department added that it aimed to reach herd immunity in the province by inoculating 4.5 million people by the end of March 2022.

It said the vaccination drive is being expanded with pop-up vaccination sites at pension pay points, shopping centres, community halls and churches.

"There has been a targeted strategy to strengthen rural registrations and vaccinations around the province. The department has also focused on increasing our capability to provide vaccinations by increasing the number of accredited sites that provide the vaccination service. The majority of the sites are primary healthcare facilities, which means our services are closer to where people live and work."

The department said its vaccination drive has been boosted by Transnet's vaccination train Transvaco, which administers jabs all over the country. The train is in Gqeberha until 24 September and will move to East London and then Komani, where it will be stationed until December.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth called on those eligible for the jab to come forward and get vaccinated. Meth also thanked healthcare workers at the coalface of the fight against Covid-19.

"We are grateful for our devoted health workers, for your courage, persistence and dedication. We want you to know that your sacrifices mean a great deal to the province. We truly are thankful for you and sending you love and positivity," Meth said.

The province had recorded 14 584 Covid-19-related deaths, as of Sunday. It has 8 247 active Covid-19 cases.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

