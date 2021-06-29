Covid 19: Only around 40% of senior citizens vaccinated

Only around 40% of South Africans over the age of 60 have received vaccinations.

This primarily due to slow registrations, according to the health department.

Those aged 60 and older are the most vulnerable of becoming ill or dying of Covid-19.

Six weeks after the vaccine rollout to those older than 60, less than half of this age group has been vaccinated.

And the biggest stumbling block to getting more jabs in arms appears to be a lack of registrations.

When the second phase of the rollout started in May, the national health department announced that it planned to vaccinate more than five million South Africans aged 60 and over by the end of June.

This age group is the most vulnerable for becoming ill or dying of Covid-19.

According to Statistics SA, in 2019 there were 5 305 252 South Africans older than 60.

But only half of these people have registered for a vaccine, and most of those who have registered have already been given their first vaccine dose.

As of Monday, 2 308 225 vaccines had been administered under the second phase. Of these, around 185 000 were single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered to teachers, based on statistics released by the Department of Basic Education on Sunday.

The remainder were first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with second doses required for full immunity.

Health department director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp said around 2.1 million people over the age of 60 had received the jab, which translated to 40% of the population in that age group.

To achieve herd immunity, at least 67% would need to be vaccinated.

As of Monday, a vaccine dose had been administered to almost 80% of the 2 896 127 people who had registered for a vaccine under the second phase.

Crisp said:

We [haven't been] pushing up registrations much in the last few days.

On Monday, registrations had increased by less than 30 000 in the previous 24 hours - and at the same rate, it would take almost three months to register all South Africans over 60.



Slow registrations have led to the department to open up the vaccinations to those older than 50, said Crisp, in the hope they "will bring their 70-year-old parents with when they come to get vaccinated".

Registrations will open on 1 July, and the department is aiming to administer the first doses to people aged 50 and older from 15 July.