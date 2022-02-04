Covid-19: Opening of schools linked to new infections taking 'the shape of a plateau' - Phaahla

While South Africa is exiting the fourth wave of Covid-19, the decline in infections has slowed down.

Joe Phaahla says recorded infections have 'taken the shape of a plateau'.

It is believed that the stagnation in the slowing down of new infections can be linked to the opening of schools and increased movement.

While South Africa has reached the end of the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, the decline in infections has slowed down, effectively plateauing.



During a Friday press briefing on government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme, Health Minister Joe Phaahla explained that the steady decline in infections recorded earlier in January had changed pace.

"The last 14 days, including the last seven days, have given us a confusing picture. We have seen a less resilient decline in infections," Phaahla said.

"The picture being that of a stalemate where there’s no serious decline and yet no worrying rise in infections. Instead of the curve flattening, it has taken the shape of a plateau."

The minister explained that the percentage of new cases over the last seven days had decreased by only 0.3% across the country.

Meanwhile, the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga have shown increases compared to the previous seven days.

He said:

Our epidemiologists believe that the stagnation in the slowing down of new infections can be linked to the opening of schools. In support of this is also an observation that over the last 14 days, we have witnessed more infections amongst the young people of below 20 years of age.

"Some colleagues who are in Gauteng province also report similar observation, seeing more school-going youth testing positive."

Phaahla explained it was possible that the increased movement after holidays, especially as schools open, was adding to the stagnation in the slowing down of new infections as the country exits the fourth wave.

"We, therefore, have reason to be optimistic that as schools settle down and there’s reduced movement of people, there will be faster and sustained reduction of infections."

Phaahla also revealed that hospital admissions remained stable, with just over 5 000 people admitted to public and private hospitals across the country for Covid-19.

Of those admitted to hospital, over 85% were in general wards, with only 4.2% capacity utilised, while 6.7% were in high care and 8.4% in ICU wards, using 7.5% of the total capacity.

"At this stage, we can therefore restate that our health facilities are not under pressure from Covid-19."

The minister added that about 75% of those admitted to hospital for Covid-19 were not vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, more than 30 million vaccinations had been administered.

"As of last night, we were at 30 100 000 doses with 18 604 643 individuals with at least one jab equaling 46.7% adult coverage while 41.61% are fully vaccinated," Phaahla said.

He added that those aged 60 and over continued to lead as the most vaccinated age group.

Age group vaccination percentages:

60+ age group: 67.25% of the group vaccinated.

50+ age group: 63.15% of the group vaccinated.

35-49 years old: 51% of the group vaccinated.

18-34 years old: 33% of the group vaccinated.

