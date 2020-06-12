1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 overshadows Parliament budget debate

Jason Felix
Tito Mboweni, the Minister of Finance.
Tito Mboweni, the Minister of Finance.
Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images
  • Covid-19 overshadows the National Assembly's debate on the 2020 Appropriations Bill.
  • DA says the coronavirus lockdown has left many South Africans with no income.
  • The bill will be sent to the National Council of Provinces for approval.

The Covid-19 pandemic overshadowed Parliament's debate on the 2020 Appropriations Bill on Friday as many MPs believe its proposals were no longer valid.

During a late afternoon sitting, the bill was passed but several MPs said the focus needed to shift to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget on 24 June.

For Mboweni to table a Special Adjustments Budget to make provision for the financial demands of the Coid-19 pandemic in two weeks time, the bill had to be passed by Parliament.

EFF MP Veronica Mente said the government was already spending money on Covid-19 interventions.

"What we are doing here has no material substance and is not linked to the reality. It is about time that we don't go back to cutting government expenditure," she added.

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels said: 

It is non-budget. This is a non-event. It's unrealistic, it is unattainable. This looting and mismanagement of the fiscus has left this country with no reserves for emergencies and crises. Do not blame the Covid-19 crisis for this, blame the virus of corruption and looting.
Wouter Wessels, FF Plus

NFP MP Ahmed Shaik Emam said in the midst of the pandemic, parliamentarians were still fighting among each other.

"Every single day, we see how our people's lives are being thrown. Yet, we come here and try and score political points. It seems as if poor lives just don't matter anymore," he added.

Earlier this week, Parliament, in a statement, said the committee noted the bill proposes major budget baseline expenditure reductions and reprioritisation of funds through R66 billion in reductions in the budget baseline.

Valid

"The Standing Committee on Appropriations was mindful of the fact that the budget assumptions and allocations that the Appropriation Bill proposes [as tabled by Mboweni] were no longer valid due to the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement read. 

DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis said the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 had left many South Africans with no income.

MUST READ | Electronic voting being considered, as ANC's NWC discusses challenges facing local elections

"How does a party that says it is the voice of the poor act with such callous indifference to the suffering of poor people? These are real people. And their lives matter. Why does the ANC govern as if their lives don't matter? As though their poverty, their loss, their anxiety don't matter," he added.

GOOD MP Shaun August said the Covid-19 crisis had fundamentally changed spending priorities.

"As we mount our defence systems to navigate the disaster, we must be sure to leave no room for opportunistic officials to syphon any funds to themselves," he added.

The bill will be sent to the National Council of Provinces for approval.

Related Links
Parliament recommends suspending payment of R22m to Ingonyama Trust
SA's corruption fighters may be crippled as justice sector faces cash crunch over Covid-19
Cash-strapped Public Protector dealing with 158 cases during lockdown
Read more on:
coronavirusparliamentlockdown
Lottery
One person nets R285k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7675 votes
Cricket
12% - 2204 votes
Soccer
24% - 4347 votes
Golf
7% - 1292 votes
Other
15% - 2818 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

3h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(+0.77)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(+1.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.20
(+1.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.70
(+0.39)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.28)
Gold
1731.48
(+0.27)
Silver
17.50
(-0.66)
Platinum
808.51
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
38.32
(-7.62)
Palladium
1928.01
(+1.64)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo