1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Pathcare jumps on board to reduce PCR test price

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Pathcare has agreed to reduce its Covid-19 PCR tests with immediate effect, the Competition Commission said.
  • The agreement comes after the Commission announced Ampath and Lancet have agreed to reduce the price of Covid-19 PCR tests.
  • The price reduction will remain in effect for a period of two years. 

The Competition Commission has confirmed it has concluded a settlement agreement with the third largest laboratory - Pathcare - to reduce its Covid-19 PCR tests prices with immediate effect.

The Pathcare settlement agreement comes at the back of an official announcement by the Competition Commission that two other major laboratories, Ampath and Lancet Laboratories, have agreed to substantially reduce the price of Covid-19 PCR tests with immediate effect. 

The PCR tests costs have been reduced from R850 to R500.

The settlement agreement is subject to the approval of the Competition Tribunal.

READ | Lancet, Ampath agree to reduce Covid-19 PCR test cost to R500

The three laboratories also undertook to submit to the commission a compliance report that will include financial statements every three months, to monitor prices charged for the tests, and any material changes in costs.

At the commission’s media briefing on Sunday, Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele called on all pathology groups to reduce their Covid-19 PCR tests to R500.

“We also call upon all labs conducting PCR tests to be sensitive to the plight of the public in this time, and use the settlement as a guidance,” he said.

In a statement on Monday, Bonakele said the reduction in costs was a major victory for South Africans, particularly the vulnerable group.

“This substantial reduction of PCR test prices will surely alleviate their plight of consumers and enhance greater access to Covid-19 PCR testing, which is a critical part of the initiatives to avoid the escalation of the pandemic. We hope that the pathology group that has not yet settled with the Commission will follow suit and reduce unjustifiable price of Covid-19 PCR test,” Bonakele said.

READ | President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19, in self-isolation

Back in October, a complaint was lodged against pathology laboratories with the Council for Medical Schemes alleging that the price for supplying PCR tests was unfairly inflated. The Commission investigated and found that "pathology groups have been earning significant profits since March 2020". They also found that by not reducing their prices, laboratories were exploiting consumers. 

The price reduction will remain in effect for a period of two years from the date of confirmation of the consent agreements as orders of the Competition Tribunal, Bonakele said.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pathcarecoronavirushealth
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
19% - 287 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
54% - 827 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 418 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.01
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.17
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.10
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,787.52
+0.3%
Silver
22.30
+0.5%
Palladium
1,673.00
-4.9%
Platinum
933.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
75.15
+1.0%
Top 40
65,177
-0.3%
All Share
71,430
-0.4%
Resource 10
67,885
-0.1%
Industrial 25
94,711
-0.3%
Financial 15
13,994
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

1h ago

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo