23m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Pfizer jab approved for use on children aged 12 and older

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use on children as young as 12 in South Africa.
  • The SA Health Products Authority said it approved the use of the vaccine on children after it received safety and efficacy information from the manufacturer.
  • South Africa's Sinovac vaccine trial for children started on Friday.

The SA Health Products Authority (Sahpra) has approved the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on children aged 12 and older after receiving updated information from the manufacturers.

"This was as a consequence of the review of updated safety and efficacy information submitted as conditions of the Section 21 [application] initially authorised on 16 March 2021. Section 21 of the Medicines Act is a mechanism that enables emergency use access and also enables Sahpra to authorise the use of a medicine, subject to certain conditions," Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete said in a statement.

Semete added: "The regulatory decisions of Sahpra do not translate into a procurement decision as Sahpra's mandate is limited to [the] safety, quality and efficacy of health products."

READ | Here's how you can report adverse vaccine effects to Sahpra

The approval comes after the launch of South Africa's vaccine trial on children.

Sinovac, through Numolox, which has the local licence for the vaccine, is conducting paediatric Covid-19 trials in the country.

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were the first to receive the Sinovac jabs at the Sefako Makgatho University in GaRankuwa, Pretoria on Friday. Their identities are being kept secret to protect their privacy.

South Africa's adult population is receiving the J&J and Pfizer jabs. The country has administered more than 14 million vaccines so far.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahpragautengcoronavirusvaccination
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1491 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 5008 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1615 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 738 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?

11 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.21
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,787.69
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.23
0.0%
Platinum
958.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,176
+0.3%
All Share
64,296
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,698
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,827
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,848
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo