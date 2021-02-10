Covid-19: Phase 1 of vaccine rollout plan will continue with Johnson & Johnson - Mkhize

South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination plan will now take place with vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the change after the AstraZeneca vaccine was found to be less effective against the 501Y.V2 Covid-19 variant.

The vaccination plan could commence as soon as next week, Mhkize has said, although a date has yet to be announced.

South Africa's stock of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be swapped out, and phase 1 of the country's vaccination plan will commence with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Government has temporarily delayed the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in South Africa after trial data showed it was less effective against the dominant Covid-19 501Y.V2 variant in the country.

At a media briefing on Sunday evening, following the release of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial data earlier in the day, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the vaccine will not be rolled out until it gets clear approval from scientists.

During a briefing on Wednesday morning, Mkhize announced that government's rollout plan will resume once it had received vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson.

He estimated this could be as soon as next week but said the date will be announced by Cabinet.

South Africa received its first million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the beginning of the month. The vaccination programme – the first phase of which will target healthcare workers – was set to start this week.

The government has confirmed it has secured nine million doses from Johnson & Johnson. Along with the Johnson & Johnson and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, South Africa has secured 12 million vaccine doses from Covax and 20 million from Pfizer.

The current stock of the vaccine will either be sold, swapped for another kind of vaccine or used for research purposes.

Given the outcomes of the efficacy studies, the Department of Health will continue with the planned phase 1 vaccination using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

South Africa was currently in talks with the World Health Organisation and Covax about these options, Mkhize said.

