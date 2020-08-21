28m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Planned Tshwane field hospital cancelled due to declining infections, hospital admissions

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A cleaner at the Nasrec field hospital.
A cleaner at the Nasrec field hospital.
Azarrah Karrim, News24
  • The planned field hospital at the Tshwane events centre will no longer be built.
  • This is because of the decline in daily Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations. 
  • The field hospital in Nasrec, however, will remain in operation, but wont be expanded.

Due to the decline in daily Covid-19 infections and hospital admissions in Gauteng, the planned field hospital at the Tshwane events centre will no longer be built.

This was revealed by Gauteng Department of Health COO Gauteng Lesiba Malotana during the Provincial Command Council's weekly Covid-19 briefing on Friday.

According to the data from the council, the highest number of hospital admissions was recorded in the middle of July. On 22 July, a total of 7 193 patients were hospitalised for the virus, of which 1 863 of them needed to be on oxygen.

READ | Covid-19: Gauteng infections break through 200 000 mark, as national recovery rate stable at 80%

As of 19 August, there were 3 311 patients admitted to public and private hospitals across the province for Covid-19, of which 922 were on oxygen.

Ventilator 

In both private and public hospitals, 320 patients were also ventilated.

Daily Covid-19 infections have also consistently dropped since the middle of July. On 9 July, the province recorded its highest daily increase of 6 531 new Covid-19 cases, but by 19 August, 944 cases were recorded.

Malotana said he was of the view that the peak had now passed and the "worst is over".

WATCH | Inside Gauteng’s makeshift Covid-19 isolation and quarantine site

Due to the decline - and having been informed of the burden of the virus in how it behaved, as well as inputs by clinicians on the ground - the department had taken a decision not to build or expand on any of the existing field hospitals.

He confirmed that the planned field hospital for Tshwane would no longer happen, but added that the Nasrec centre field hospital would remain in operation, as the expectations and scenarios of a second wave hade not yet fully been defined.

As of 20 August, the province had recorded a total of 202 955 confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 30 512 were still active. The province hads also recorded 3 144 deaths.

Related Links
Relief for now: Temporary Khayelitsha field hospital closes as last Covid-19 patient leaves
Health ministry labels DA MP a 'liar' following spat over North West field hospital
'It's a miracle what we achieved' - Nasrec field hospital manager
Read more on:
pretoriacoronavirushealth
Lottery
5 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
17% - 105 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
73% - 459 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
11% - 69 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.13
(+0.65)
ZAR/GBP
22.41
(+1.67)
ZAR/EUR
20.18
(+1.39)
ZAR/AUD
12.26
(+1.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.91)
Gold
1942.28
(-0.50)
Silver
26.72
(-2.49)
Platinum
910.33
(-1.02)
Brent Crude
45.38
(-0.87)
Palladium
2187.99
(+1.47)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug 2020

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo