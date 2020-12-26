1h ago

Covid-19: Positive cases rapidly approaching 1 million, with 26 521 deaths registered

Ntwaagae Seleka
Israel is banning visitors from SA over Covid-19 concerns.
PHOTO: Pedro Pardo/AFP
  • The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is rapidly approaching 1 million, with 26 521 deaths registered.
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has revealed that 994 911 people have tested positive countrywide.
  • Between 10 to 26 December, 17 934 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals around the country.


The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is rapidly approaching 1 million, with 26 521 deaths registered.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that 994 911 people tested positive countrywide.

Mkhize said 11 552 new cases had been identified since the last report.

"A cumulative 6 415 824 tests have been conducted with 37 817 tests completed since the last report. Regrettably, today we report 245 more Covid-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape (118), Gauteng (12), KwaZulu-Natal (57), Mpumalanga (three) and Western Cape (55), which brings the total to 26 521 deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. Our recoveries currently stand at 839 194," Mkhize said.

Meanwhile, between 10 and 26 December, 17 934 Covid-19 patients were admitted around the country, according to data reported by 623 hospitals to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

About 10 906 patients were discharged during the same time period; 3 155 had died while in hospital during the same time period.

As of 26 December, 10 401 people were admitted - 958 were in ICU and 293 were on a ventilator.

This was the highest number of concurrent admissions reported at any point.

About 131 178 people were admitted to hospital since March and 97 837 were discharged, while 22 828 in-hospital deaths had been recorded.

Comparatively - between 10 November and 10 December, 15 909 people were admitted, 3 147 in-hospital deaths reported, and 13 061 people discharged.

This meant, that in the past two weeks, since 10 December, more new patients were admitted, and more patients died than in the preceding 30-day period.

Additional reporting by Kyle Cowan.

Read more on:
coronaviruscoronavirus update
