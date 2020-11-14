Covid-19-positive matrics in Gauteng to write exams under quarantine at Nasrec

Gauteng matrics who have tested positive for Covid-19 will now write their exams at Nasrec.

The Gauteng Department of Health says the move comes after "an exponential increase" and would help mitigate the risk of transmission. It comes into effect on Monday.

During the first two weeks of the exam period, nine pupils who had tested positive for Covid-19 were allowed to write their exams under controlled conditions, managed by departments of health and education officials.

"All identified candidates will be quarantined at Nasrec for the minimum of 10 days (for mild sickness) and the days could be extended for severely sick candidates. Candidates will be provided with educational facilities, healthcare, catering and all other requirements in compliance with the health protocols," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The Department of Health will facilitate emergency medical services transport from candidates' homes to the quarantine site.

"It is expected that parents must inform the respective schools/principals, for necessary arrangements to be concluded, the quarantining of candidates will take place from Sunday," said Mabona.



