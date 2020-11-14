1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19-positive matrics in Gauteng to write exams under quarantine at Nasrec

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A laboratory worker places a test tube containing a patients sample into a box.
A laboratory worker places a test tube containing a patients sample into a box.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gauteng matrics who have tested positive for Covid-19 will now write their exams at Nasrec.

The Gauteng Department of Health says the move comes after "an exponential increase" and would help mitigate the risk of transmission. It comes into effect on Monday.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

During the first two weeks of the exam period, nine pupils who had tested positive for Covid-19 were allowed to write their exams under controlled conditions, managed by departments of health and education officials.

"All identified candidates will be quarantined at Nasrec for the minimum of 10 days (for mild sickness) and the days could be extended for severely sick candidates. Candidates will be provided with educational facilities, healthcare, catering and all other requirements in compliance with the health protocols," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The Department of Health will facilitate emergency medical services transport from candidates' homes to the quarantine site.

"It is expected that parents must inform the respective schools/principals, for necessary arrangements to be concluded, the quarantining of candidates will take place from Sunday," said Mabona.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Three buses, truck torched in Cape Town protest, leaving matric exam writers stranded
COVID-19 positive matrics given go-ahead to write exams
ANALYSIS | 2020 matric: Another lost generation?
Read more on:
gautengeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
1 player bags R392k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 169 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
17% - 416 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
76% - 1880 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.50
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.02)
Gold
1889.41
(+0.01)
Silver
24.65
(+0.10)
Platinum
891.50
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
42.62
(-1.72)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.59)
All Share
57182.60
(+0.27)
Top 40
52517.57
(+0.35)
Financial 15
11496.79
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
79932.89
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51500.47
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo