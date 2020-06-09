1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 projections: Eastern Cape could see 6 000 deaths in next 3 months

Malibongwe Dayimani
(Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
  • The death toll is projected to peak between October and November in the Eastern Cape.
  • This projection is contained in a report compiled by the Eastern Cape provincial command council released this week.
  • The report also reveals that the province capacity needs to be greatly improved to manage the demand of the pandemic.

Covid-19 is expected to kill between 5 500 to 6 000 people in the Eastern Cape over the next three months.

The projected deaths are expected to happen when the virus peaks between October and November.

The disturbing projection is contained in a report compiled by the Eastern Cape provincial command council which was released this week by the Office of the Premier.

The report also reveals that the province does not have enough capability in place to manage the demand of the pandemic.

The report said: "If the modelling is correct the Eastern Cape is at the start of an exponential increase in deaths over the next three months. Based on the projections the cumulative death toll could be between 6 000 and 5 500.

"These peaks could be reached between October and November. This would require that infrastructure and support services would have to be put in place as a matter of urgency to deal with potential situations."

The report further detailed that: "Based on projections and the data supplied on 14 May 2020, it would appear that the E-Cape does not have enough capability in place to manage the demand of the pandemic. Unless capabilities are exponentially and rapidly increased, the province will experience a situation where the demand will exceed supply.

READ | Covid-19 model predicts Western Cape death toll could be 9 300

"It would appear based on the projections that demand will outstrip supply by early to mid-July 2020. It would appear from the data that the lockdown did not produce the required increase in capacity in the Eastern Cape to deal with the future demand."

News24 reported that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will return to the province due to the rapid spread of the virus and a high death toll.

The Eastern Cape now has the second highest rate of infections in the country with 6 341 cases, 127 deaths and 2 666 recoveries. The Western Cape has the highest infection rate.

Earlier in May, the Western Cape provincial government reported that its projections showed the province could see a total of 9 300 deaths at its peak.

Hotspots to become sub-districts

Mkhize on Sunday said the province's hotspots will be divided into sub-districts to better manage the fight against the pandemic through regional responses.

"The hotspot strategy is to facilitate a strong community-based response… Decentralisation is particularly important for rural areas to ensure they are adequately capacitated and empowered to successfully manage the epidemic locally," a statement said.

"The Eastern Cape has similar numbers to Gauteng but it has recorded the second highest mortality numbers and its proximity and inter-connectedness with the Western Cape makes the province especially vulnerable."

A team of 20 Cuban doctors and 840 additional nurses have been employed to fight the pandemic in the province.

The national department also sent a team of experts to the Eastern Cape in April.

The command council report also revealed a noticeable increase in serious crime since the unbanning of alcohol on June 1.

This, as the Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane announced that he will be petitioning for the national government to reinstate the alcohol ban in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Business chamber slams Mabuyane's 'knee jerk' call for booze ban, but liquor board welcomes plan
Booze ban: Mabuyane to push for alcohol ban in the Eastern Cape
Most Eastern Cape schools reopen, but mobile toilets, water tanks, PPE still needed at 490 of them
Read more on:
port elizabethhealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 3080 votes
Cricket
13% - 910 votes
Soccer
23% - 1657 votes
Golf
7% - 511 votes
Other
15% - 1118 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun 2020

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-0.97)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.92
(-0.49)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.70)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.40)
Gold
1706.70
(+0.78)
Silver
17.60
(-0.38)
Platinum
826.00
(-1.25)
Brent Crude
40.76
(-3.55)
Palladium
1963.00
(-2.20)
All Share
54121.48
(-1.03)
Top 40
49559.59
(-1.11)
Financial 15
11139.72
(-1.26)
Industrial 25
73282.92
(-0.60)
Resource 10
49774.20
(-1.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo