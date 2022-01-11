Covid-19 protocols to remain in place at start of 2022 school year - Motshekga

Covid-19 protocols will remain in place at the start of the new school year.

This means high schools where one-metre social distancing can't be practised will continue to use rotational timetabling .

The DA called for the full reopening of schools.

The Covid-19 protocols that were in place when the 2021 school year ended will still be in place when pupils return for the 2022 school year, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Tuesday.



She and her team briefed the media on the department's readiness for the return of pupils a day before schools reopen in the inland provinces – Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and Limpopo.



According to Motshekga, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on schooling over the past two years.



"With regards to schooling, the situation will remain the same, especially rotational timetabling, where it was applicable when we concluded schooling in 2021," said Motshekga.

"The fact of the matter is that Covid-19 is very much still with us, and we need to continue to work together to fight it. We are exploring possibilities to return schooling to normal, but we need to do so responsibly. And to this end, we rely entirely on the advice of public health experts, through the Ministerial Advisory Committee, the National Coronavirus Command Council, and indeed Cabinet. At the right time, we will come back to report on progress being made."



The current arrangements are based on an advisory from the Ministerial Advisory Committee from July 2021 and entail the following:

All primary schools should open at full capacity.

Primary schools functioning at full capacity should practice maximum feasible physical distancing between pupils. Ideally, all children should be at least one metre apart within classrooms, but where this is not possible, full capacity should still be commenced while maintaining the maximum feasible physical distance. Children should have mask breaks every two hours, which entails going outdoors and removing their masks for approximately five to 15 minutes.

High schools can resume full capacity learning if a physical distance separation of one metre between pupils can be ensured. Where this is not possible, attendance on a rotational basis should continue, acknowledging the relatively higher risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and illness in children aged 15 to 19.

Opening of secondary schools on daily attendance should be phased in after primary schools have been fully opened.

Motshekga said at most high schools, which have bigger classes than primary schools, social distancing wasn't possible, and they operated on a rotational basis.



While Motshekga addressed the media, the DA issued a statement calling for the full reopening of schools.



"Last year, some grades lost over 40% of learning and teaching time, which have undoubtedly affected learner drop-out rates and performance," said DA MP and spokesperson on basic education Baxolile Nodada.



"Schools should take all necessary precautions to create a safe learning and teaching environment so that learners can come back to school full-time. The DA also encourage all teachers able to do so to get fully vaccinated to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of the learners and other staff."



The DA said it will conduct oversight visits in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.