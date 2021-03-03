44m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Public trust a major factor in the success of any mass vaccination programme - Prof Quinot

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africa's vaccination programme is well and truly underway. (Photo: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images)
South Africa's vaccination programme is well and truly underway. (Photo: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images)
  • Stellenbosch University Professor of Law, Geo Quinot, says that public trust is an important factor in ensuring the success of any mass Covid-19 vaccination programme.
  • He further noted that without public transparency, authorities would not be able to gain public trust.
  • His eight-page paper points out some uncertainties surrounding the procurement relating to the vaccination programme.

Public trust is undoubtedly a major factor in the success of any mass Covid-19 vaccination programme, says Professor of Law at Stellenbosch University, Geo Quinot.

"The efficacy of such a programme hinges on vaccinating enough of the population to achieve herd immunity, which, in turn, hinges on enough people adequately trusting the programme to seek vaccination.

"Thus, apart from the constitutional values of good public governance, which require high levels of transparency, such transparency in government's vaccination programme is also essential for the very success of the programme, since without transparency there cannot be public trust," he explained.

Quinot was presenting his eight-page paper titled: "Covid-19 vaccine procurement in South Africa: What we know, what we don’t know and what we should know" during a webinar hosted by non-profit organisation, Corruption Watch on Wednesday.

The professor - who teaches Administrative and Public Procurement Law - noted in his presentation that there are pertinent gaps in the information currently available on the procurement behind government's vaccination programme.

He added that while the vagueness may be attributed to relevant aspects not being finalised, the information - in relation to other aspects - should be available.

What we don't, but probably, should know:

Quinot said that while the move to centralise the procurement relating to the vaccination programme was understandable, uncertainty remained around the exact role of provinces and, to a limited extent, the private sector.

He cited a statement from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize - during a briefing to the Health Portfolio Committee on 5 February 2021 - where it was stated that government was procuring the vaccines centrally and "then supplying both the private and the public sector for distribution".

READ HERE | Covid-19: Mabuza promises to be vaccinated once he gets an opportunity

A day before, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde stated the province had established a "framework for provincial contingency vaccine acquisition (and procurement), to supplement the national acquisition plan," his paper further reads.

"It is unclear whether other provinces or other organs of state are also considering such additional vaccine procurement programmes. From a legal perspective, provinces (and quite likely a host of other organs of state) have the power to procure vaccines on their own," Quinot said.

He highlighted another area of uncertainty which related to the terms of the supply contracts for the vaccines.

He said it was unclear whether any vaccine supply contracts had actually been signed, other than the agreement to participate in the COVAX initiative.

"At the very least, an agreement with Johnson & Johnson seems to be either already signed or on the brink of being signed, bearing in mind the Minister of Health's remark on 10 February that the terms would be finalised within "the following day or two" and the president's indications of delivery specifics in his State of the Nation Address on 11 February.

"However, the specific terms of such an agreement remain unclear," he said.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 vaccine rollout starts: Ramaphosa, Mkhize get first jab in Khayelitsha

Quinot raised more concerning signs/uncertainties including; costs, whether the agreements would meet the constitutional requirements; the fairness of vaccine supply contracts; and government's approach to the procurement of the rollout services, to name a few.

He concluded that while government had taken some important lessons from the procurement failures during the early stages of the pandemic, concerns over procurement still remained, including "important information deficits pertaining to the content and process of such procurement".

"One hopes that the relevant information will be made public as soon as possible as an important step to ensure public trust in this essential programme," he concluded.

Read the full paper here.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
corruption watchcoronavirus
Lottery
2 people bag R250k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3464 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2369 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3347 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.00
(-0.58)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
18.12
(-0.45)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.38)
Gold
1719.28
(-0.96)
Silver
26.34
(-1.29)
Platinum
1184.00
(-0.98)
Brent Crude
62.54
(-1.55)
Palladium
2364.46
(-0.13)
All Share
68326.79
(-0.27)
Top 40
62861.62
(-0.39)
Financial 15
12571.60
(+0.02)
Industrial 25
89680.18
(+0.59)
Resource 10
69225.70
(-1.86)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo