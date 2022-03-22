Covid-19: Ramaphosa hears proposals to scrap mask wearing outdoors, open stadiums to more fans

Wearing a mask in public outdoor spaces could soon be a thing of the past.

The President’s Coordinating Council has heard several proposals to adjust South Africa’s Covid-19 strategy.

On Tuesday morning, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with premiers and the mayors of all major cities.

The President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) has heard proposals to scrap the wearing of masks outdoors and allow sports stadiums to accommodate bigger crowds.



On Tuesday morning, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with premiers and the mayors of all major cities to devise a strategy in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Impeccable sources have told News24 that proposals were heard for outdoor mask-wearing to be dropped. Mask-wearing would still apply when in an indoor public space. The facility or building would need to be well ventilated.

READ | Ramaphosa meets premiers, mayors over Covid-19 regulations

"People walking on the street do not have to wear masks. [Those] jogging, cycling [and] other outdoor exercises need not wear masks," sources said.

In respect of gatherings, government’s current limitation of 1 000 people indoors and 2 000 outdoors would still apply.

Up to 50% of the venue capacity may be occupied, provided that: They practice social distancing of at least 1m;

Compulsory mask-wearing for indoor gatherings;

Production of a valid vaccine certificate.

There were also calls for 50% attendance at sports stadiums for those who are vaccinated.

"There will be a need for the maintenance of most public health measures post the National State of Disaster. These public health measures have been retained in the regulations relating to the Surveillance and the Control of Notifiable Medical Conditions. These recommendations are therefore being introduced to be effective whilst the process of public comments on the regulations is taking place," a source said.

Travelling regulations are also set for an overhaul.

Fully vaccinated inbound visitors to the country won’t be required to produce a PCR or antigen Covid-19 test.

Unvaccinated travellers will have to produce a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

"All unvaccinated travellers will be offered vaccinations," sources say.

#COVID19 UPDATE: 14,403 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 566 new cases, which represents a 3.9% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 4 deaths in the past 24–48 hrs. Total fatalities are 99,890 to date: https://t.co/qkXjjRezfF pic.twitter.com/6W1xbH6KR3 — NICD (@nicd_sa) March 21, 2022

Attendance to funerals would be capped to a maximum of 100 people and should be completed within two hours.

Furthermore, the restriction on night vigils and "after tears" ceremonies remain in place.

The Department of Health raised concern around the risk of vaccine expiry – a sentiment shared by members of the PCC.

Earlier, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he would use the meeting to lobby Ramaphosa to end the National State of Disaster immediately.

It was first declared nearly 24 months ago, at the end of March 2020.

While the National State of Disaster was initially set to lapse on 15 June 2020, legislation provided that it could be extended by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by notice in the Government Gazette for one month at a time.

READ | 'If you have a problem, I am sorry': Ramaphosa hits back at opposition over state of disaster

The PCC meeting took place against the backdrop of the decision to extend the National State of Disaster to 15 April.

On Monday, South Africa recorded 566 new Covid-19 infections. Four new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 99 890.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the 566 new cases represent a 3.9% positivity rate.

So far, more than 33 million vaccine doses have been administered.

Ordinarily, Ramaphosa meets with the National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet after PCC meetings.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.