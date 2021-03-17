Covid-19 rapid test study: NHLS calls for volunteers

Although several rapid diagnostic tests are already available in South Africa, they are not consistently reliable, says the National Health Laboratory Service.

The National Health Laboratory Service needs 300 volunteers for a Covid-19 rapid test study, because several rapid diagnostic tests that are already available in South Africa are not consistently reliable, the pathology body has said.



South Africans, who have tested positive for coronavirus (SARS-COV2 or Covid-19) or those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, and tested negative, are urgently being sought for SA's coronavirus rapid test study.

The announcement was made by the NHLS in a statement this week.

This comes as South Africa urgently needs to increase testing for Covid-19 so that infections can be identified, traced, isolated and contained, it said.

Pathologist and the principal investigator for the study Professor Elizabeth Mayne said the NHLS needed the participants for a study to check various rapid tests, that were being brought into South Africa, to make sure that they work.

"Although several rapid diagnostic tests are already available in South Africa, they are not consistently reliable," she said.

She added:

We need samples from people who have had coronavirus or who have antibodies for coronavirus to be able to test this.





Inaccurate test results could lead people to believe they did not have the virus, so they didn't self-isolate and then inadvertently infected others, the NHLS warned.

According to NHLS, the study has been approved by the Research Ethics Committee.

What is required?

- Study participants will be given full details about the study and will be able to ask questions.

- A nurse, wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE), will come to the participant's home.

- She will take around eight teaspoons of blood, some saliva and some mouth/throat swabs.

- The participant will be asked for information such as age, underlying conditions like high blood pressure and chronic lung diseases, any medications being taken, when he or she tested positive, travel history, and whether they had any symptoms.

- Participants will not be able to get the results of their tests. These samples will be used to create banks of known positive and negative controls that scientists around the country can use to quickly and accurately test any rapid or serological tests.

- Participation is entirely voluntary. You can withdraw consent at any time without giving a reason and this will not affect your diagnosis or treatment.

- If you are interested in participating, please email Professor Elizabeth Mayne at elizabeth.mayne@nhls.ac.za and full information will be shared with you.

