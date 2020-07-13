1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 reaches 'doorstep of the judiciary' - Eastern Cape judge dies after testing positive

Jeanette Chabalala
Judge Patrick Jaji. (Patrick Jaji, Facebook)
Judge Patrick Jaji. (Patrick Jaji, Facebook)
  • An Eastern Cape high court judge has died days after testing positive for Covid-19.
  • Judge Patrick Jaji died on Sunday.  
  • Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge said the effects of the pandemic had now reached the doorstep of the judiciary.  

Eastern Cape High Court Judge Patrick Jaji has died of Covid-19, the Office of the Chief Justice said on Monday.

"The judges and staff of the Eastern Cape Division were shocked to learn of the sudden and untimely death of Judge Jaji. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been subsequently hospitalised," the office said in a statement.

Jaji died on Sunday. 

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge has passed his condolences to the family and friends of the late Jaji. 

"The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have now reached the doorstep of the Judiciary in a very real and saddening way," Mbenenge said.

"Judge Jaji was a dedicated bastion of the Constitution and rule of law. His untimely death robs us of the opportunity to experience his future contribution to the Judiciary." 

Judge Jaji was permanently appointed to the high court on 1 November, 2017.

He served as an attorney from 1996 until 2010.

Watch his 2017 JSC interview to the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court:


Related Links
Cyril Ramaphosa | The coronavirus storm is upon us
OPINION | Individualism, selfishness the biggest handicaps in fighting the spread of Covid-19
Covid-19: Are SA’s district hospitals government’s coronavirus blindspot?
Read more on:
patrick jajicourtscoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
14% - 81 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
39% - 222 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
47% - 269 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.70
(+0.61)
ZAR/GBP
21.09
(+0.58)
ZAR/EUR
18.97
(+0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.90)
Gold
1808.75
(+0.50)
Silver
19.21
(+2.47)
Platinum
843.00
(+2.36)
Brent Crude
43.02
(0.00)
Palladium
2049.00
(+4.71)
All Share
56149.16
(+1.32)
Top 40
51826.52
(+1.31)
Financial 15
10694.98
(+2.13)
Industrial 25
76656.37
(+0.69)
Resource 10
53448.30
(+1.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo