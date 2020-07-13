Covid-19 reaches 'doorstep of the judiciary' - Eastern Cape judge dies after testing positive

An Eastern Cape high court judge has died days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Judge Patrick Jaji died on Sunday.

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge said the effects of the pandemic had now reached the doorstep of the judiciary.

Eastern Cape High Court Judge Patrick Jaji has died of Covid-19, the Office of the Chief Justice said on Monday.

"The judges and staff of the Eastern Cape Division were shocked to learn of the sudden and untimely death of Judge Jaji. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been subsequently hospitalised," the office said in a statement.

Jaji died on Sunday.

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge has passed his condolences to the family and friends of the late Jaji.

"The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have now reached the doorstep of the Judiciary in a very real and saddening way," Mbenenge said.

"Judge Jaji was a dedicated bastion of the Constitution and rule of law. His untimely death robs us of the opportunity to experience his future contribution to the Judiciary."

Judge Jaji was permanently appointed to the high court on 1 November, 2017.

He served as an attorney from 1996 until 2010.

Watch his 2017 JSC interview to the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court:



