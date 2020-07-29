Covid-19: Recoveries in Gauteng breach 100 000

- Gauteng has surpassed 100 000 recoveries, which translates to a 62% recovery rate.
- The province currently has 164 584 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
- Johannesburg remains the district with the highest number of cases.
As of Wednesday, 29 July, Gauteng had registered 102 519 recoveries, translating to a 62% recovery rate.
"The Gauteng department of health is deeply encouraged by the rising numbers of recovered Covid-19 cases in the province," said Kwara Kekana, the spokesperson for the MEC of Health, in a statement on Wednesday.
Johannesburg: 46 830
Ekurhuleni: 28 315
Tshwane: 15 959
Sedibeng: 4 082
West Rand: 7 333
Total: 102 519
The province has recorded 164 584 cases, with 102 519 recoveries and 1 680 deaths.
Johannesburg remains the district with the leading number of cases - 69 055 - followed by Ekurhuleni 36 755 and Tshwane 32 036.
Sedibeng: 10 466
West Rand: 10 841
Unallocated: 5 431
Total: 164 584
In addition, a total of 4 804 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities in the province.
Also, of the 74 106 contacts traced, 53 677 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period and are, therefore, de-isolated.