Covid-19: Recoveries in Gauteng breach 100 000

Canny Maphanga
An isolation unit.
An isolation unit.
Mlungisi Louw,Gallo Images/Volksblad
  • Gauteng has surpassed 100 000 recoveries, which translates to a 62% recovery rate.
  • The province currently has 164 584 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
  • Johannesburg remains the district with the highest number of cases.

As of Wednesday, 29 July, Gauteng had registered 102 519 recoveries, translating to a 62% recovery rate.

"The Gauteng department of health is deeply encouraged by the rising numbers of recovered Covid-19 cases in the province," said Kwara Kekana, the spokesperson for the MEC of Health, in a statement on Wednesday.

Recovery breakdown per district:

Johannesburg: 46 830

Ekurhuleni: 28 315

Tshwane: 15 959

Sedibeng: 4 082

West Rand: 7 333

Total:  102 519

The province has recorded 164 584 cases, with 102 519 recoveries and 1 680 deaths.

ALSO READ | People do leave our hospitals alive, says Masuku about Covid-19 deaths in Gauteng

Johannesburg remains the district with the leading number of cases - 69 055 - followed by Ekurhuleni 36 755 and Tshwane 32 036.

Remaining breakdown of Covid-19 cases per district:

Sedibeng: 10 466

West Rand: 10 841

Unallocated: 5 431

Total: 164 584

In addition, a total of 4 804 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities in the province.

Also, of the 74 106 contacts traced, 53 677 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period and are, therefore, de-isolated.

