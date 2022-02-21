Covid-19: Reduced waiting time between doses, boosters in shake-up of SA's vaccination programme

Covid-19 booster shots will now be administered three months after primary vaccination.

The Department of Health on Monday announced changes to its vaccination programme to increase uptake of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa.

The changes include the reduced time between vaccine doses and booster shots, as well as combining Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines.

From Wednesday, a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be administered 21 days after the first dose, instead of the 42 days previously used.

Pfizer booster shots will be administered 90 days after a second dose, instead of 180 days.

The department also announced that as of Monday, adults who had received a primary dose of J&J will be able to have a booster dose of Pfizer, and anyone who had two doses of Pfizer will be able to have a booster dose of J&J.

The department said in a statement:

This is called heterologous booster doses, meaning booster doses of a different vaccine to that which was administered as the primary dose. The decision regarding which vaccine to administer as a booster should be guided by vaccine availability.

"Thus, if both vaccines are available at the vaccination site, homologous boosting should be preferred, unless the vaccinee requests to receive a heterologous or different booster dose, or has a history of experiencing an adverse event following immunisation."

The department has also announced that it will be updating the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) to enable people who received their primary Covid-19 vaccinations outside of South Africa but are eligible to receive a booster dose, to be registered on the system to receive the booster dose.

In addition, there is no longer a 14-day waiting period for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine and another vaccine.

"Covid-19 vaccines remain the most effective weapon against the pandemic and provide protection against Covid-19 infection," the department said.

As of Sunday, 30 964 954 vaccine doses have been administered in South Africa. To date, 16 843 047 adults are fully vaccinated. More than 884 000 booster shots have been administered since November, according to statistics from the Department of Health.





