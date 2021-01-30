WATCH | Covid-19 regulations: Cape protesters say 'enough is enough', want beaches reopened

Western Cape beachgoers converged at Muizenberg beach on Saturday, flouting Covid-19 regulations while demanding beaches be opened.

Organisers claim between 400 and 500 protesters were at the beach; they were ordered to vacate by police.

The City of Cape Town says it is compelled by law to ensure the regulations are adhered to.

Western Cape beachgoers have vowed to continue to violate Alert Level 3 lockdown regulations by occupying beaches across the province.

On Saturday, scores of residents descended on Muizenberg beach to stage a protest, under the watch of law enforcement officers.

They threatened to continue the peaceful protests until the government lifts the regulation which prohibits people from going to the beach.

Protest leader Clay Wilson said they will not be deterred in their quest to go to the beach.

"As Western Cape beachgoers, we are saying enough is enough. We are being deprived of something that is ours," said Wilson.

Wilson estimated that between 400 and 500 people participated in the peaceful protest.

"We are going to continue protesting on all Western Cape beaches. We are hoping to protest for a week. We want to shift people's mindsets to start using their beaches (and ignore regulations). We want the beaches open.

"People want more consultations regarding the regulations. We are making our voices heard. The closure of beaches is severely affecting the economy. Tourism in the province is also affected and shops on the beachfront are closed, leaving people without a living," said Wilson.

Wilson said businesspeople, who rely on the beach to survive, are now using their reserves to settle their debts.

"Restaurants are also bearing the brunt. We want beaches opened because they belong to the people. People are starving. They can't earn a living because of Covid-19. The government must open beaches and drop the liquor ban. These Covid-19 laws are only serving a few, who are politically connected, and affect those who earn a living through tourism," said Wilson.

READ | Lockdown: Beach ban batters coastal towns' economies as hotels, resorts lose big

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said Public Order Police members were deployed to Muizenberg after a group of about 200 people converged on Muizenberg beach.

"On arrival, the police observed the situation and issued a warning to the group. Considering the number of variables, police monitored the situation for some time from a distance. After careful consideration of the situation at hand, the unit members peacefully removed the crowd from the beach, with no incidents reported.

"Except for a few people who showed up on Camps Bay beach, no further incidents were reported elsewhere in Cape Town. Police continue to keep an eye on public spaces, including beaches," Potelwa said.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town on Friday said it was aware of the planned protest.

It said it supported the call to reopen beaches.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask for the lifting of the ban.

"The City of Cape Town notes the planned protests against the closure of beaches. The City supports the call to reopen beaches and public open spaces.

"However, we are compelled by law to ensure the regulations are adhered to and want to remind all that it is against Alert Level 3 regulations to go on to the beach," said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.