30 Jan

add bookmark

WATCH | Covid-19 regulations: Cape protesters say 'enough is enough', want beaches reopened

Nicole McCain and Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Supplied
  • Western Cape beachgoers converged at Muizenberg beach on Saturday, flouting Covid-19 regulations while demanding beaches be opened.
  • Organisers claim between 400 and 500 protesters were at the beach; they were ordered to vacate by police.
  • The City of Cape Town says it is compelled by law to ensure the regulations are adhered to.

Western Cape beachgoers have vowed to continue to violate Alert Level 3 lockdown regulations by occupying beaches across the province.

On Saturday, scores of residents descended on Muizenberg beach to stage a protest, under the watch of law enforcement officers.

They threatened to continue the peaceful protests until the government lifts the regulation which prohibits people from going to the beach.

Protest leader Clay Wilson said they will not be deterred in their quest to go to the beach.

"As Western Cape beachgoers, we are saying enough is enough. We are being deprived of something that is ours," said Wilson.

Wilson estimated that between 400 and 500 people participated in the peaceful protest.

"We are going to continue protesting on all Western Cape beaches. We are hoping to protest for a week. We want to shift people's mindsets to start using their beaches (and ignore regulations). We want the beaches open.

"People want more consultations regarding the regulations. We are making our voices heard. The closure of beaches is severely affecting the economy. Tourism in the province is also affected and shops on the beachfront are closed, leaving people without a living," said Wilson.

Wilson said businesspeople, who rely on the beach to survive, are now using their reserves to settle their debts.

"Restaurants are also bearing the brunt. We want beaches opened because they belong to the people. People are starving. They can't earn a living because of Covid-19. The government must open beaches and drop the liquor ban. These Covid-19 laws are only serving a few, who are politically connected, and affect those who earn a living through tourism," said Wilson.

READ | Lockdown: Beach ban batters coastal towns' economies as hotels, resorts lose big

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said Public Order Police members were deployed to Muizenberg after a group of about 200 people converged on Muizenberg beach.

"On arrival, the police observed the situation and issued a warning to the group. Considering the number of variables, police monitored the situation for some time from a distance. After careful consideration of the situation at hand, the unit members peacefully removed the crowd from the beach, with no incidents reported.

"Except for a few people who showed up on Camps Bay beach, no further incidents were reported elsewhere in Cape Town. Police continue to keep an eye on public spaces, including beaches," Potelwa said.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town on Friday said it was aware of the planned protest.

It said it supported the call to reopen beaches.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask for the lifting of the ban.

"The City of Cape Town notes the planned protests against the closure of beaches. The City supports the call to reopen beaches and public open spaces.

"However, we are compelled by law to ensure the regulations are adhered to and want to remind all that it is against Alert Level 3 regulations to go on to the beach," said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncoronaviruslockdown regulations
Lottery
2 players scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3206 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1507 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 2979 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.15
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.76
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.38
(+0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.57
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.71)
Gold
1839.54
(+0.25)
Silver
26.97
(+0.09)
Platinum
1074.35
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
54.94
(-0.11)
Palladium
2217.73
(+0.60)
All Share
62472.10
(-1.16)
Top 40
57312.45
(-1.33)
Financial 15
11688.80
(-1.56)
Industrial 25
84462.30
(-1.42)
Resource 10
60375.22
(-0.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo