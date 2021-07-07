Covid-19: Reopen churches or else - lobby group says government has criminalised worship

Church lobby group Pastors Against Church Closure has appealed for an urgent revision of the lockdown regulations.

The group has threatened to mobilise their congregants in public spaces to worship.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country's move to an adjusted alert Level 4 lockdown for 14 days.

A church lobby group is threatening to start mobilising congregants in public spaces if the government does not allow churches to reopen.

The group Pastors Against Church Closure has accused the government of criminalising worship and appealed for an urgent revision of the lockdown regulations.

"We disagree with the government regarding the closure of churches. It's irrational and unconstitutional. Buses are operating at full capacity, and we argue churches are far safer," Apostle Siniko Nxesi said.

Nxesi said there was no scientific evidence that churches were "super-spreaders".

"Churches are compliant with the regulations. We feel they have criminalised worship. If we open our churches, our congregants would be arrested. If they don't open up our churches, we will take it into public spaces," Nxesi said.

Nxesi said they were planning a mass gathering at the Cape Town International Airport.

"We are planning to go to open spaces and hold worship there. We are instructing all our preachers to hold mass gatherings wherever they are. Because we are protesting against this," he said.

At the end of June, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country's move to adjusted lockdown Level 4 for 14 days. All gatherings - political, social or religious - have been prohibited.

The newly imposed regulations are aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

South African Council of Churches general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said churches have a role to play during the third wave of the pandemic and has urged them to be responsible.

"There must also be a reaffirmed adjustment to all faith practices by all faith-based organisations, which we have had to endure in the fight against the pandemic."

Pastor Moafrika Wa Maila, national convenor of Pastors Against Church Closure, said all churches were following all measures to keep congregants safe.

"The reason why stats have increased is because of political and social gatherings. It has nothing to do with churches," he added.

