Covid-19 resurgence in Limpopo: 'Treat this year's festive season as business unusual' - Mathabatha

Young people, churches, weddings, sports and alcohol-related events have been blamed for the resurgence of the coronavirus in Limpopo.

Premier Stanley Mathabatha warned residents about the resurgence after the province recorded an increasing number of infections in four local municipalities.

The affected municipalities are Makhado, Thulamela, Polokwane and Thabazimbi.

"Among the major contributing factors of the second wave in the province is the behaviour displayed by the majority of young people during this festive season. Videos have emerged on social media platforms, where young people are attending super-spreader events and completely ignoring health protocols.

"In the main, the super-spreader events in the province comprise soccer tournaments, street bashes, after-tears gatherings, weddings, church services and drinking sprees in taverns and shebeens," said Mathabatha.

Mathabatha added that the new Covid-19 variant made it even harder for containment and would lead to the overwhelming of public health facilities in the province.

"We are reiterating our clarion call to society in general to treat this year's festive season as business unusual. Parents are requested to take responsibility for the action of the youth. Movements should be limited as much as possible.

"Events should be attended by close family, a few friends and a limited number of relatives. People are urged to wear masks, exercise social distancing and practice health hygiene at all times.

"We are under siege because of this pandemic and we should all practice the new normal," said Mathabatha.

