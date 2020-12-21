1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 resurgence: Life Healthcare redeploys staff to assist in hotspot areas

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Life Healthcare Group is redirecting its healthcare staff.
Life Healthcare Group is redirecting its healthcare staff.
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • Life Healthcare says it has seen a substantial resurgence in Covid-19 patients in KZN, Cape Town, the West Coast and the Garden Route.
  • Like the Mediclinic and Netcare groups, Life Healthcare has also opted to postpone non-essential surgeries.
  • Private hospitals have reported an influx of patients during the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Life Healthcare hospital group has opted to bolster its staff in hotspots as the healthcare system is under significant pressure. 

It told News24 it had seen a significant resurgence of Covid-19 patients in KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town, Garden Route and West Coast.

"Additional nursing staff from other areas in the country have been deployed to the East London area, with our current Life College of Learning nursing students from the College's East London Learning Centre being deployed to support healthcare workers," said Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Life Healthcare's general manager of emergency medicine.

Van Loggerenberg said they had opted to postpone non-essential surgeries.

"In all of our regions, in response to the pandemic, postponement of non-essential surgical cases is a measure we have adopted, depending on the demand for Covid-19 beds at the time," he said.

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa announces closure of beaches, alcohol restrictions

"Bed capacity across all of our hospitals is fluid and is being reassessed frequently. Where needed, contingency plans to convert additional wards to Covid-19 beds is being implemented."

Healthcare groups Mediclinic and Netcare have also limited or suspended elective surgeries amid growing Covid-19 numbers. 

Mediclinic said the second wave had resulted in a strong demand for care in the Southern and Western Cape, and other areas. 

"Within the last month, Mediclinic has noted an increase from less than 100 admitted Covid-19 patients to more than 500 patients within its facilities across the Western Cape, including the Garden Route," it said in a statement on Saturday.

WATCH | Crowd flouts Covid-19 rules at Cape Town concert

Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland told News24 the hospital group had reinstated policies and procedures, which were put in place during the first surge earlier in 2020, following an increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

News24 reported on Friday that the new variant, called 501.V2, which has between 10 and 20 new mutations, was found by genomics scientists from across the country, who have been analysing genetic samples of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Van Loggerenberg appealed to holidaymakers to exercise caution as their behaviour would have an impact on how hospitals can respond to the second wave. 

"It is a very real concern that if holidaymakers behave irresponsibly, attend 'super-spreader' events and don't follow basic guidelines, then the second wave (nationally) will be significantly worse than the first, and the entire healthcare system, public and private, will struggle to cope – as we have seen in other countries," said Van Loggerenberg.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
life healthcare grouphealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 8311 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7459 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2922 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.76
(-0.31)
ZAR/GBP
19.72
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
18.00
(-0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.35)
Gold
1896.93
(+0.76)
Silver
26.84
(+3.94)
Platinum
1048.00
(+1.99)
Brent Crude
52.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2369.00
(+1.51)
All Share
59788.12
(-1.25)
Top 40
54692.40
(-1.43)
Financial 15
12430.55
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
78160.86
(-2.29)
Resource 10
57330.31
(-1.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo