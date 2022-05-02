Covid-19: Rise in infections as SA positivity rate hits 22%

South Africa’s Covid-19 test positivity rate hit 22% on Sunday.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 3 838 new Covid-19 cases in the country, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 795 763.

This increase represents a 22.0% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng.

Cases breakdown: Gauteng - 46%

KwaZulu-Natal - 29%

Western Cape - 11%

Free State - 4%

Eastern Cape - 3%

Mpumalanga - 2%

North West - 2%

Limpopo - 1%

Northern Cape - 1%



The NICD also reported an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Last week, News24 reported that Health Minister Joe Phaahla had said there had been a continuous rise in infections over the past two weeks, with new cases clustered in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. These three provinces accounted for around 85% of all new cases.

However, the authorities remain uncertain if the spike in Covid-19 numbers is the start of the fifth wave or simply a resurgence caused by increased travel during the Easter long weekend and other religious holidays.

Health experts had initially predicted that South Africa's next wave would be driven by a new variant and would start in the middle of May.





