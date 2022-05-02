51m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Rise in infections as SA positivity rate hits 22%

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The NICD reported that SA's Covid-19 positivity rate was 22% as new cases increase.
The NICD reported that SA's Covid-19 positivity rate was 22% as new cases increase.
Getty Images

South Africa’s Covid-19 test positivity rate hit 22% on Sunday.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 3 838 new Covid-19 cases in the country, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 795 763.

READ | KZN health MEC concerned about the increase in Covid-19 cases in province

This increase represents a 22.0% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng.

Cases breakdown:

  • Gauteng - 46%
  • KwaZulu-Natal - 29%
  • Western Cape - 11%
  • Free State - 4%
  • Eastern Cape - 3%
  • Mpumalanga - 2%
  • North West - 2%
  • Limpopo - 1%
  • Northern Cape - 1%

The NICD also reported an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. 

Last week, News24 reported that Health Minister Joe Phaahla had said there had been a continuous rise in infections over the past two weeks, with new cases clustered in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. These three provinces accounted for around 85% of all new cases.

However, the authorities remain uncertain if the spike in Covid-19 numbers is the start of the fifth wave or simply a resurgence caused by increased travel during the Easter long weekend and other religious holidays.

Health experts had initially predicted that South Africa's next wave would be driven by a new variant and would start in the middle of May.


If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe phaahlacoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9156 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3953 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.86
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.91
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.68
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,883.58
-0.7%
Silver
22.61
-0.8%
Palladium
2,258.50
-2.8%
Platinum
931.50
-0.8%
Brent-ruolie
107.14
-0.1%
Top 40
65,476
0.0%
All Share
72,438
0.0%
Resource 10
77,198
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,198
0.0%
Financial 15
16,309
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo