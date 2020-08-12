1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA achieves 75% recovery rate, KZN overtakes Western Cape slightly

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
  • South Africa's Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 75% – above the global average of 62%.
  • KwaZulu-Natal has overtaken the Western Cape in terms of total number of recorded cases.
  • A total of 566 109 cases had been recorded countrywide by Tuesday, with 10 751 fatalities.

South Africa's Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 75% – its highest to date and well above the global average of 62%.

This means out of the country's cumulative total of 566 109 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 426 125 have recovered, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday night.

There has also been a decrease in coronavirus-related fatalities – 130 people have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, down from 213 in the Department of Health's last update on Monday. This brings South Africa's total deaths due to the virus to 10 751.

Provincially, the latest fatalities were reported as follows: 20 in the Eastern Cape, 35 in Gauteng, 30 in KwaZulu-Natal, 20 in North West, and 25 in the Western Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.


KZN has edged past the Western Cape and is now the province with the second most recorded cases, with Gauteng remaining the country's hotspot. KZN has to date recorded 100 494 cases, the Western Cape 100 316, while Gauteng now stands at 194 093 cases.

South Africa still remains fifth overall worldwide, behind the US, Brazil, India and Russia. Mexico and Peru are next in line with 492 522 and 483 133 cases respectively.

By Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted in South Africa was 3 278 977, with 11 483 new tests conducted since the last report on Monday. data by 11 August.

Table of case data by 11 August
Case data by 11 August.

Table showing provincial breakdown as at 11 August
Provincial breakdown as at 11 August.


Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
Covid-19 claims 466 lives in just 9 days in the Eastern Cape
WRAP | Russia approves world’s first vaccine, municipalities losing billions during pandemic
Global pre-orders of Covid-19 vaccines top five billion
Read more on:
department of healthzweli mkhizecoronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
27% - 1183 votes
No I would not
27% - 1164 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
46% - 2023 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

3h ago

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

3h ago

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.51
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
22.86
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
20.55
(-0.09)
ZAR/AUD
12.48
(+0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.05)
Gold
1898.14
(-0.39)
Silver
24.84
(+0.11)
Platinum
939.00
(+2.06)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2135.00
(+2.58)
All Share
57168.24
(+0.72)
Top 40
52831.61
(+0.76)
Financial 15
10215.75
(+3.21)
Industrial 25
75524.64
(+1.14)
Resource 10
58677.82
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo