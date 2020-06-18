38m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA cases now at 83 890, with 63 new deaths taking toll to 1 737

Canny Maphanga
A Covid-19 test sample.
A Covid-19 test sample.
Son
  • South Africa recorded 83 890 positive Covid-19 cases.
  • A further 63 deaths have been recorded, taking the toll to 1 737.
  • The Western Cape has the highest number of cases at 47 522.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen by 3 478 to 83 890, with 44 920 recoveries.

A further 63 deaths have taken the toll to 1 737, as of Thursday.

"...we report a further 63 Covid-19-related deaths - six in the Eastern Cape and 57 in the Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1 737.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Thursday. 

The Western Cape remains the province with highest number of cases at 47 522, followed by Gauteng with 15 898 and the Eastern Cape with 12 639.

Remaining provincial breakdown:

Free State: 649

KwaZulu-Natal: 4 360

Limpopo: 489

Mpumalanga: 461

North West: 1 606

Northern Cape: 214

Unknown: 52

The Department of Health also recorded 27 362 new tests, bringing the number conducted to 1 228 098.

The mortality rate is 2.1%, with the majority of the deaths in the Western Cape at 1 300, followed by the Eastern Cape with 257 and Gauteng with 87.

In addition, the number of recoveries sits at 44 920, which means 53.5% of total cases having fully recovered.

Out of the 1 737 deaths, 52.1% are male and 47.9% are female.

Related Links
WHO eyes hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses before 2021
Schools reopening: 'State worked hard to ensure children won't be walking into Covid-19 raging fire'
Russia says at least 489 medics died from coronavirus
Read more on:
coronavirus update
Lottery
1 person bags R245k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 310 votes
No
66% - 2532 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 1006 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-1.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.30)
Gold
1722.30
(-0.26)
Silver
17.37
(-0.41)
Platinum
807.00
(-1.10)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1898.00
(-0.20)
All Share
53941.22
(-0.16)
Top 40
49589.11
(-0.15)
Financial 15
10491.52
(-2.57)
Industrial 25
75291.07
(+0.85)
Resource 10
48978.24
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo