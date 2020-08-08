1h ago

Covid-19: SA Death toll surpasses 10 000 as cases rise to 553 188

Sesona Ngqakamba
The Covid-19 death toll has surpassed the 10 000 mark.
Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • SA has seen an increase of 7 712 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall total to 553 188.
  • The recovery rate is now at 73%.
  • The death toll has surged past the 10 000 mark.

The Covid-19 death toll in South Africa has risen by 301, taking the total past the 10 000 mark, according to Saturday's update from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The death toll now sits at 10 210, while the cumulative number of cases is now at 553 188. 

The latest recorded deaths were broken down as follows: 39 from Eastern Cape; 23 from Gauteng; 154 from KwaZulu-Natal; 22 from the Western Cape; 21 from North West; 5 from Northern Cape and 37 from Limpopo.

Mkhize said the current recovery rate of people who contracted the virus was now at 73%, after a total of 404 568 people recovered so far.

Mkhize said to date, 3 220 265 tests were conducted, with 36 607 being recent.  




