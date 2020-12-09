33m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA enters second wave as Mkhize warns of surge in infections among teens

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • South Africa has entered a second wave of infections, breaching 6 000 new Covid-19 cases.
  • The Cabinet will discuss the new situation and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation soon.
  • The 15 to 19 age group has shown the most infections in the last two days.

South Africa  recorded 6 709 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with health minister Zweli Mkhize confirming a second wave has hit  the country.

In a special live television broadcast on Wednesday night, Mkhize said increases were seen in about six provinces. 

The peak age bracket of new cases in the past two days is between 15 and 19. 

"This is a new issue and this is what is most worrying," said Mkhize. 

"It's believed to be due to a large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions; wearing of no masks and social distancing and hand sanitising also not taking place. 

SEE | News24's Covid-19 dashboard: Track the spread, recovery and mortality statistics here

"A report from KwaZulu-Natal last week showed the pattern was more widespread than thought. This inevitably leads to superspreader activities which spill over into the rest of the country as the age group is highly mobile and the majority of the carriers are largely asymptomatic," he added. 

Events

Many of the new cases have been associated with Ballito Rage events in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Other Rage events have been cancelled, and authorities on the Garden Route and in the Cape metro have been cancelling planned events as the emergence of a second wave became clear.

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa declares Nelson Mandela Bay a Covid-19 hotspot

Mkhize said new cases have been detected primarily in the Western and Eastern Cape as well as KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which are regarded as the key drivers of the new wave of infections. 

The breakdown of new test positives for Wednesday are:

Western Cape: 30%

Eastern Cape: 24%

KwaZulu-Natal 23%

Gauteng: 17%

The Free State, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga recorded 1% of new cases, while the Northern Cape recorded less than 1%. 

The average test positivity has moved from around 10% (out of every 100 tests conducted) to around 18%.

Numbers rose from below 1 000 new cases per day [towards the end of September], and has steadily increased from 2 000 new cases to 6 000. 

A further 135 Covid-19-related deaths were reported, with 56 occurring in the Eastern Cape, 15 in the Free State, 16 in Gauteng, seven in KwaZulu-Natal 7 and 48 in the Western Cape.

READ | All Rage Festival events postponed 'until further notice'

A total of 22 574 people have died, but 754 658 have recovered (91.5% of patients).

Address

The Cabinet will discuss region-specific reports as well as plans and proposals from provincial governments and municipalities, and President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation in due course.  

Mkhize called on people to be responsible over the holiday season to prevent more people becoming infected, being admitted to hospital or dying. 

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government said the Knysna Provincial Hospital received additional bulk order oxygen on Wednesday to keep up with the demand for Covid-19 patients.

Thirty of the hospital's 31 Covid-19 cases were on oxygen support and daily oxygen use had more than doubled since the resurgence.

"We must all do our part in limiting exposure to the virus. Please adhere to the rules, wear your mask, limit exposure through limited interaction with others," said Dr Andries Brink, the medical manager of the Knysna/Bitou sub-districts.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 1207 votes
No, I will not
39% - 1034 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 430 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.01
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.10
(-0.34)
ZAR/EUR
18.12
(+0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.10)
Gold
1829.30
(-2.11)
Silver
23.67
(-3.52)
Platinum
996.50
(-2.70)
Brent Crude
48.75
(+0.10)
Palladium
2273.00
(-0.98)
All Share
59291.75
(+0.22)
Top 40
54349.61
(+0.16)
Financial 15
11819.49
(+1.34)
Industrial 25
79226.39
(+0.34)
Resource 10
56651.05
(-0.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo