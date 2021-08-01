Covid-19: SA receives 2.8 million Pfizer vaccine doses from the US

The government has received the first 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccines donation from the US.

The second batch of 5.6 million doses is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

The Department of Health said the donations would help the country reach its vaccination milestones.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi received 2.8 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses from the US government on Saturday.

The batch landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The next batch of 5.6 million doses will arrive on Tuesday, the Department of Health tweeted.

"The arrival of the first Pfizer vaccine is part of the donation from the USA government. This contribution comes timely for us as we prepare to move to the younger age cohort of 18 in September. Today's donation contributes to security of supply to meet the demands we have to reach our set milestones and vaccinate a majority of the population soon," the department posted on Twitter.

Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi joined by Health Deputy Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla and Chief of Mission at US Embassy in South Africa Mr Todd Haskell Receives 2.8 Million Pfizer vaccine doses at the OR Tambo International Airport on behalf of the RSA government pic.twitter.com/TIR2uCZ3wi — Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, 334 more Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in SA on Saturday. There was a total of 72 013 deaths by Saturday.

There were at least 12 528 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 2 447 454.

Gauteng still has the most confirmed cases at 861 539, followed by the Western Cape's 400 613.

SA is in the midst of a deadly third wave of infections, driven by the Delta variant which was first detected in India.

The variant accounts for more than 90% of present infections.

