Covid-19: SA records 12 267 new infections and 254 new deaths

Riaan Grobler
Healthcare workers and patients in the temporary area outside Steve Biko Academic Hospital, created to screen and treat suspected Covid-19 cases.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
  • As of Sunday, 17 January, South Africa recorded a total of 1 337 926 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
  • 12 267 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
  • 254 new Covid-19-related fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 37 105.

South Africa recorded 12 267 new Covid-19 infections by Sunday, along with 254 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the confirmed death toll to 37 105.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Sunday, the country recorded a total of 1 337 926 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Gauteng remains the most affected province with 27% of the total confirmed cases, which translates to 361 881 cases. KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 279 974 confirmed cases to date, the Western Cape 257 235 cases and the Eastern Cape 186 771 cases.

To date, 7 613 470 tests have been completed, with 54 696 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most confirmed active cases with 64 016, followed by Gauteng with 45 363 and the Western Cape with 40 437.

Mkhize also reported a further 254 Covid-19-related deaths, of which 22 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 13 in the Free State, 59 in Gauteng, 40 in KwaZulu Natal, 16 in Mpumalanga, 26 in North West, six in the Northern Cape and 72 in the Western Cape 72. This brings the total to 37 105 deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

The country recorded a total of 1 098 441 recoveries (82.1%) as of Sunday.

Gauteng, as the most affected province in terms of total confirmed cases, recorded 309 572 recoveries, with the Western Cape at 207 666 recoveries.

