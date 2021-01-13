1h ago

Covid-19: SA records 13 105 new infections and 755 new deaths

Riaan Grobler
As of Tuesday, 12 January, South Africa recorded a total of 1 259 748 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
PHOTO: Luca Sola/AFP
South Africa recorded 13 105 new Covid-19 infections by Monday, along with 755 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the confirmed death toll to 34 334.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Tuesday, the country recorded a total of 1 259 748 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Gauteng remains the most affected province with 27.1% of the total confirmed cases, which translates to 341 460 cases. KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 259 100 confirmed cases to date, the Western Cape 245 426 cases, and the Eastern Cape 182 507 cases.

To date, 7 287 060 tests have been completed, with 50 671 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most active confirmed cases with 66 337, followed by Gauteng with 45 548, and the Western Cape with 44 252.

Mkhize also reported a further 755 Covid-19-related deaths, of which 134 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 26 in the Free State, 225 in Gauteng, 218 in KwaZulu Natal, 11 in Limpopo, 11 in Mpumalanga, two in the Northern Cape and 128 in the Western Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

The country recorded a total of 1 019 123 recoveries (81%) as of Monday.

Gauteng, as the most affected province in terms of total confirmed cases, recorded 289 517 recoveries, with the Western Cape edging towards the 200 000 mark at 192 683 recoveries.


 
