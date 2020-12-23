36m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA records 14 046 new cases as concerns rise

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize.
South African Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Jeffrey Abrahams
  • A cumulative total of 954 358 cases of Covid-19, with over 14 000 new cases identified has been reported.
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the latest spike in numbers indicated that the virus was continuing to spread exponentially.
  • He warned of more restrictions and further measures.

South Africa has recorded 14 046 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 954 258.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, new cases were at a positive rate of 26%.

Mkhize said the increases indicated the virus continued to spread exponentially, faster than the first wave, adding the peak would be surpassed in the coming days.

He said all provinces, with the exception of the Eastern Cape, continued to report increases in cases, with KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Gauteng registering the largest, comprising 81% of new cases on Wednesdays.

"We must warn South Africans that we will need to review the current restrictions and consider further measures."

ALSO READ | Help us stop the spread of Covid-19, Western Cape govt urges religious leaders

Mkhize added it would be important for the situation in provinces to be evaluated and hotspots identified - and make recommendations based on the findings and outcomes of what had been implemented in the hotspots that have been identified so far.

At least 411 Covid-19-related deaths were reported - 101 in the Eastern Cape, three in the Free State, 34 in Gauteng, 90 in KwaZulu-Natal, six in Mpumalanga, six in the North West and 71 in the Western Cape.

"We can never stress enough the need for citizens to take every precaution necessary as we celebrate the festive season and look for reprieve from a tough year.

"Unfortunately, Covid-19 is unrelenting and we therefore cannot afford to be complacent at this stage.

"We urge all South Africans to adhere to the regulations and recommendations pertaining to the national state of disaster, avoid large gatherings and congested environments, ensure adequate ventilation in venues where they gather and vigilantly adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions: that is wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitisation of hands and shared surfaces."

A cumulative total of 6 269 776 tests have been conducted, with 54 048 conducted since the last report, Mkhize said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirus
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9624 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8485 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3282 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.59
(+0.55)
ZAR/GBP
19.68
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
17.78
(+0.57)
ZAR/AUD
11.05
(+0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.60)
Gold
1870.06
(+0.39)
Silver
25.50
(+0.58)
Platinum
1012.00
(+0.95)
Brent Crude
49.80
(-1.61)
Palladium
2319.00
(+1.04)
All Share
58986.72
(+0.63)
Top 40
53958.73
(+0.58)
Financial 15
12075.10
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
77773.07
(+0.37)
Resource 10
56379.69
(+0.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo