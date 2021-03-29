1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA records 15 deaths ahead of increased travel for Easter weekend

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • As of Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 cases was 1 545 431, with a total of 52 663 confirmed deaths.
  • The latest update comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the premiers to discuss additional lockdown restrictions over the Easter holidays.
  • On the vaccine front, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says Pfizer is expected to deliver up to seven million doses between April and June.

As the country heads into the Easter weekend, the focus has turned to how government will deal with increased travel and church gatherings expected over the next week.

Over the 24-hour period to Sunday evening, 965 new Covid-19 case were reported in the country.

In his daily Covid-19 statement released on Sunday evening, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported 15 confirmed new Covid-19 deaths. Six deaths were recorded in Gauteng, four in Mpumalanga, three in the Free State, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.

As of Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 cases is 1 545 431, the total number of confirmed deaths is 52 663 and the total number of recoveries is 1 471 899.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 231 605.

MUST READ | Coronavirus command council advised to move SA to Level 2 as it mulls over hiking church gatherings

The latest statistics comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the country's nine premiers to discuss additional lockdown restrictions moving into the Easter long weekend, the Sunday Times reported. The Ministerial Advisory Committee has recommended more restrictions to prevent super-spreader events.

Meanwhile, Mkhize has indicated that Pfizer is expected to deliver up to seven million vaccine doses between April and June.

Another three million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses are also due to arrive around the same time. In a recent interview with the SABC, Mkhize said the delays were caused by a worldwide problem due to high demand.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2816 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 873 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 3462 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.96
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.64
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.64
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.44
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.1)
Gold
1,726.35
(-0.4)
Silver
24.86
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,186.50
(-0.0)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,636.51
(-1.5)
All Share
67,010
(+0.3)
Top 40
61,333
(+0.1)
Financial 15
12,299
(+1.3)
Industrial 25
88,053
(+0.2)
Resource 10
67,307
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo