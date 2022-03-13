20m ago

Covid-19: SA records 3 more deaths, but there may be mortality rate backlog

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Doctors Without borders supported Livingstone Hospital's primary Covid-19 ward since 29 June 2021.
PHOTO: Supplied/Doctors Without Borders
  • There might be a backlog in the Covid-19 mortality cases reported.
  • This is due to the audit exercise conducted by the Department of Health.
  • Only three deaths were reported on Saturday, one occurring in the past 24-48 hours.

South Africa has recorded three more Covid-19-related deaths, however, there may be a backlog in the cases reported, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

On Saturday, the NICD said that due to the ongoing audit exercise by the Department of Health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported.

Three deaths were reported and, of these, one occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total deaths to 99 712.

There have been 1 571 new infections identified, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 693 532.

This increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.

Most cases (34%) were reported in Gauteng, followed by Western Cape with 24%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; North West 6%; Mpumalanga 5%; Free State 4%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape 1%.

On Saturday, Gauteng recorded 533 new cases, Western Cape 382, and 313 infections were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

There have been 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

South Africa has conducted 23 392 502 cumulative tests, of which 39 376 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 32 540 997 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 20 754 were administered on Saturday.


If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

