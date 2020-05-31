27m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA records 40 more deaths, 1 716 new cases

Sesona Ngqakamba
nt deployed a team of health workers to the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra, Johannesburg to test people for Covid-19.
nt deployed a team of health workers to the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra, Johannesburg to test people for Covid-19. (Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)

South Africa has recorded 1 716 new Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 32 683. 

Another 40 deaths have also been recorded, taking the the total to 683, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in his daily update on Sunday. 

Mkhize said that 725 125 tests had been cumulatively processed and that 23 242 had been conducted since Saturday's report.  

Recoveries were sitting at 16 809, translating to a recovery rate of 51.4%.

The Western Cape, the country's epicentre for the virus, was sitting at 21 382 positive cases, followed by Gauteng with 4 003, and Eastern Cape with 3927 cases. 

In a statement on Sunday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said there 9 516 active cases in the province. 

He said, as part of the province's planning, it had constructed an 850-bed hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, and that work was underway for a 300-bed facility in Brackengate. 

Winde said that Doctors Without Borders in Khayelitsha, working in collaboration with the provincial health department, was close to completing a 60-bed facility which would provide an extension of the care offered at the Khayelitsha hospital. 

The Sonstraal Hospital in the Cape Winelands would provide an additional 150 beds, he added. 

"We have built 18 testing and triage sites across the province and secured millions of rands worth of PPEs. We have developed a strategy to target each of the hotspot areas in the province.

"This strategy is being implemented across government departments and in partnership with local government, law enforcement and the private sector," Winde said. 

Related Links
Education dept now says pupils will only go back on 8 June, Western Cape disagrees
Scientists advised Cabinet to go to Level 1, govt chose middle ground - Ramaphosa
Motshekga delays briefing on readiness of schools to reopen
Read more on:
alan windezweli mkhizecape townhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 6832 votes
No
86% - 42425 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo