Covid-19: SA records 628 259 cases and 14 263 deaths

An increase of 1 218 new positive Covid-19 infections has pushed South Africa’s total infections to 628 259, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

READ | Hunting for SA’s uncounted Covid-19 toll: Scientists urge measures to probe 40 000 excess deaths

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Mkhize report an addition 114 Covid-19 deaths, with a total of 14 263.

13 new death were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, 39 in Gauteng, seven in Eastern Cape, seven in Free State, 20 in Western Cape, 18 in North West and 10 in Mpumalanga.

Recoveries currently stand at 549 993 with a recovery rate of 87%.

A total of 3 705 408 Covid-19 tests have been conducted with 11 687 conducted since Mkhize’s last report on Monday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.