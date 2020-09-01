1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA records 628 259 cases and 14 263 deaths

Azarrah Karrim
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A health worker in safety gear.
A health worker in safety gear.
Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images

An increase of 1 218 new positive Covid-19 infections has pushed South Africa’s total infections to 628 259, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

READ | Hunting for SA’s uncounted Covid-19 toll: Scientists urge measures to probe 40 000 excess deaths

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Mkhize report an addition 114 Covid-19 deaths, with a total of 14 263.

13 new death were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, 39 in Gauteng, seven in Eastern Cape, seven in Free State, 20 in Western Cape, 18 in North West and 10 in Mpumalanga.

Recoveries currently stand at 549 993 with a recovery rate of 87%.

A total of 3 705 408 Covid-19 tests have been conducted with 11 687 conducted since Mkhize’s last report on Monday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
LIVE | The Covid-19 death toll has hit 14 263, while the number of cases now sits at 628 259
Community healthcare workers in Cape Town demand Covid-19 'danger pay'
Covid-19 wrap: India gets half a million cases in just one week, Russia hits 1 million cases
Read more on:
coronavirus update
Lottery
1 person wins R397k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 1024 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 409 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 2770 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

18h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(+1.75)
ZAR/GBP
22.28
(+1.60)
ZAR/EUR
19.83
(+1.98)
ZAR/AUD
12.27
(+1.81)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.71)
Gold
1970.50
(+0.18)
Silver
28.09
(-0.04)
Platinum
942.00
(+1.72)
Brent Crude
45.51
(-1.16)
Palladium
2264.00
(+2.00)
All Share
55927.69
(+0.81)
Top 40
51704.10
(+0.93)
Financial 15
9984.06
(+2.43)
Industrial 25
75268.17
(+0.69)
Resource 10
55989.31
(+0.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

10h ago

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
for subscribers
WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough...

31 Aug

WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough times
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo